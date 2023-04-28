The Oklahoma State Department of Education released its annual report card for all schools in the state, and Norman Public Schools were on par with the state average.
Roosevelt Elementary received an 87%, followed by McKinley Elementary, which received an 84%, which were NPS’s only A schools.
Norman North received the top grade among high schools at 79%, a B; followed by Norman at 59%, C; and Dimensions Academy at 20%, D.
High schools are evaluated in several categories: academic achievement, graduation, English language proficiency progress, chronic absenteeism and postsecondary opportunities, and they also are given an overall score.
Due to the pandemic, no school in NPS received higher than a D in chronic absenteeism, other than Dimensions Academy K-8, which is an online school.
Report cards reflect the accumulation of test scores and data in a three-year period.
Because schools shut down in the spring of 2020, no state testing took place in Oklahoma, so the dataset released reflects scores from over a four-year period, 2018-2022.
Administrators say that considering the circumstances, the district performed well. Sarah Seymore, NPS director of Professional Learning, said schools met the district’s expectations, and she expects students to improve by the next report card.
“Kids missed opportunities to be in school or to have consistent instruction,” she said. “If we’re seeing growth, then that lets us know that what we’re doing is working, and I think it’s really promising when you look at the high school data, that those kids at that age group seem to have rebounded a little bit quicker because they have those foundational skills in place.”
Elementary and Middle Schools are evaluated for academic achievement, academic growth, English language proficiency progress, chronic absenteeism, and given an overall grade.
Roosevelt, received an 89% in academic achievement, B; 96% in academic growth, A; 76% in English Language Proficiency Progress, A; and 83% chronic absenteeism, which added up to its 87% A rating.
Not all categories are weighed equally.
Schools receiving a B grade include Cleveland Elementary, 73%; Jefferson Elementary, 68%; Eisenhower Elementary, 67%; Washington Elementary, 65%; Reagan Elementary, 64%; Lakeview Elementary, 63%; Truman Elementary, 59%; and Whittier Middle School, 59%.
Schools receiving a C include: Monroe Elementary, 55%; Wilson Elementary, 51%; Lincoln Elementary, 51%; Madison Elementary, 46%; Irving Middle School, 46%; Longfellow Middle School, 45%; Jackson Elementary, 43%; Alcott Middle School, 41%; and Adams Elementary, 39%.
Schools receiving D grades include Dimensions Academy K-8, 35% and Kennedy Elementary, 25%.
Truman Primary School did not receive a grade.
The top five schools in academic achievement are McKinley, Roosevelt, Cleveland, Washington and Eisenhower.
The top five schools in academic growth are Roosevelt, Jefferson, Reagan, McKinley and Lakeview.
The top five schools in English language proficiency progress, which measures the progress of English language learners, are Roosevelt, McKinley, Truman, Lincoln and Washington.
The top five in-person schools for low rate of chronic absenteeism are Roosevelt, Cleveland, Monroe, McKinley and Eisenhower.
Academic achievement and academic growth metrics are taken directly from end-of-the-year state testing, which is going on now within the district.
State testing begins at the third grade and continues through eighth grade and in high school. Third through eighth graders take English language arts and math tests. Fifth through eighth graders additionally take science and writing assessments.
The statewide school grade is 56%, or a C. Norman Public Schools was assessed in each of its individual categories, but the state website does not add them up to give the district a letter grade.
“Norman Public Schools does not receive a total grade with the Oklahoma State Department of Education because they’re focused on what we can do at the school site level for either improvement or celebration of the work that’s been done,” Seymore said. “So the state doesn’t give a school district a grade.”
While NPS does not receive a letter grade, the average score for each of its sites is 55%, which includes scores from Dimensions Academy.
“Grades only come out every three years to give districts that window to make adjustments at the site level,” Seymore said. “From the time our previous grade came out, we had a pandemic, and so that’s really important to take note.”
Kristi Gray, director of gifted advanced placement, said it is important to consider the kinds of choices parents had to make during the pandemic.
“I was at Norman North during those two years. We had a lot of students who were straight A students and valedictorian-type students that had to make a choice,” Gray said. “ ‘Do I come and sit in a room with someone who potentially has COVID and contract the disease?’”
She said many top students intentionally skipped testing week to increase the likelihood that they wouldn’t be quarantined during advanced placement testing, on which they placed greater value. As the district has a robust AP tradition, these students drove down testing scores.
“That’s just a really tough decision for families to have to make. We did see a lot of students just choosing to not take tests that would have had a positive impact on our scores,” said Gray.
Nick Migliorino, NPS superintendent, said he’s confident the district will rebound in the next couple years, as site administrators are analyzing data to fill in gaps left by the pandemic and elsewhere.
“I am encouraged by the work we have done in regard to state testing, especially knowing there is learning loss and gaps in different areas. Our students, teachers and staff have stepped up and done a great job despite the challenges, and I am proud of them for their hard work,” Migliorino said.
The report card demonstrated a large discrepancy between the highest performing school, Roosevelt, at 87%, and the lowest, Kennedy, at 25%.
Seymore said the discrepancy is not due to the quality of instruction students receive at these sites. She argued any student could receive the same quality education wherever they attend school, and that test scores reflect challenges in the community, particularly as it pertains to the socio-economic conditions.
“It’s important not to compare school-to-school. Every school community is very unique in its makeup,” she said.
Gray said the socio-economics of families had a greater effect on testing outcomes during pandemic times, as students in families without a full-time caretaker were not receiving the same education as students who had a parent, guardian or tutor walk through their assignments with them at home.
“Looking at the resources of families in different socio-economic situations, students with parents that had the ability to stay home and tutor them and help them when assignments went missing did better compared to families that did not have the same resources,” Gray said.
In December, Migliorino announced that poverty has increased throughout the district, leading to an increase in the number of students who qualify for free or reduced-price meals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.