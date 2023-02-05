Natalia Alca, a fifth-grade student from Truman Elementary School, was recently named winner of the Colonial Day at the Capitol Literature Contest sponsored by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.
Natalia, 11, read her award-winning essay, “What It Means To Be An American,” during Colonial Day at the Capitol on Jan. 27 inside the House of Representatives Chamber at the Oklahoma State Capitol.
She wrote about the rights and responsibilities that Americans share as citizens and about her dream of one day becoming president of the United States.
Nearly 500 students participated in the contest.
Natalia received a plaque and a $100 prize during Colonial Day opening ceremonies, in addition to a citation from Oklahoma Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman.
Janet Villiani, Natalia’s teacher, said she was “beyond impressed” with the essay submission.
“It truly reflects the endless possibilities our country offers,” Villiani said. “I have no doubt Natalia will carry out the hopes and dreams she put in writing. I am so blessed to have her in my class this year.”
Natalia is a member of Truman’s Girls Learning Agriculture, Math and Science Club.
She is active on the swim team and takes dance and piano lessons. She is proud to be a Peruvian American who speaks Spanish and English. Natalia is the daughter of Rebecca Borden Alca and Carlos Alca.
Three contest finalists, including Mya Blanchard, of Eisenhower Elementary in Norman, received certificates of merit at the ceremony.
During Colonial Day, nearly 500 Oklahoma fifth-graders learned about historical figures, the daily lives of early Americans and debated whether the colonies should remain loyal or seek independence from the British crown.
Colonial Day is presented by Colonial Williamsburg and George Washington Teacher Institute Alumni in partnership with the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, a statewide nonprofit that recognizes and encourages academic excellence in public schools.
The program director is Teresa Potter, an instructional coach at Kenneth Cooper Middle School in Putnam City Schools.
