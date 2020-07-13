Norman Public Schools will outline its plan for the upcoming return to school at a special board meeting Tuesday afternoon.
NPS' board of education will convene for a special meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday. The board will meet in person at the district's administration building at 131 S. Flood Ave.
The agenda for Tuesday's meeting shows that the board will hear presentations about the district's attendance policy and a "Back to School Framework." The board will also vote on a revised academic calendar for the upcoming school year.
While the board was not slated to meet again until July 20, the special meeting will allow the district to share its fall plan before July 15, the date by which NPS had publicly committed to making an announcement.
The district has released few details about the fall, apart from confirming that instruction will resume Aug. 17 and teachers will be back Aug. 6.
Superintendent Nick Migliorino said in a July 2 letter that the district will offer traditional in-person instruction, blended instruction, and remote virtual instruction, but did not provide more details on what those options will look like.
While the board will meet in person Tuesday, the district will also be live streaming the meeting on its YouTube channel. NPS is requesting that meeting attendees wear face masks and reconsider attending the meeting if they have a temperature above 100.4 degrees.
The board will also pick new internal board leadership and vote to hire assistant principals at Whittier Middle School, Norman High School, Jackson Elementary and Alcott Middle School on Tuesday.
