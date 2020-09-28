Norman Public Schools’ newest COVID-19 report showed that overall quarantine numbers dipped slightly and new cases were relatively low last week, when all NPS students were learning remotely.
While the district began phasing back in-person learning for some students Monday, students at all levels learned remotely from Sept. 21-25.
The district’s latest weekly report covers quarantine/isolation and new case numbers from Sept. 19-25. The report is available in full at the end of this story.
In Monday’s report, the district reported seven new student cases and two new staff cases across all 24 school sites from Sept. 19-25. The previous week (Sept. 12-18), the district reported 19 new student cases and nine new staff cases.
The district’s two high schools each reported three of those seven new student cases, while McKinley Elementary reported the last one. McKinley and Monroe elementary schools each reported one new staff case.
This week’s numbers show 394 total students quarantined across the whole district. While the majority of those students are at Norman High — with 99 students quarantined — or Norman North — with 91 students quarantined — multiple elementary school sites and Irving Middle School showed double-digit student quarantine/isolation numbers.
Of 81 total NPS staff quarantined or isolated last week, 26 of those quarantining/isolating staff members were at Norman High.
The previous week’s report showed 423 NPS students and 110 staff quarantined during the week of Sept. 12-18 (again, with most quarantines concentrated at the two high schools).
The district’s plan for bringing many students back to in-person learning goes as follows:
- Elementary students on a traditional/remote or blended schedule returned to full-time, in-person instruction on Monday, Sept. 28.
- Middle school students on a traditional/remote or blended schedule returned to in-person learning on alternate schedules on Sept. 28. They will be back to full-time in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 5.
- High school students on a traditional/remote or blended schedule will continue learning remotely the week of Sept. 28, return on alternate schedules on Oct. 5, then come back to full time in-person learning Oct. 12.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
