After a four-year break, Norman’s quilting club is preparing for the return of their biennial quilt show later this month and members look forward to showing the community their pieces and sharing the story behind them.
The Norman Area Quilters Guild’s last planned showcase was canceled due to COVID-19 in 2020.
Their quilt show is held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Church, 3730 N Porter Ave. Admission is $5 per person.
The show will feature more than 100 quilts. Attendees may vote on their favorites.
Additionally, there will be hourly door prizes and multiple quilt raffles. Handmade sewing items, repurposed quilting related items and other vendor wares will be available for purchase.
Quilt Show Chair and charter member Susan Evans said this year’s show title, “Come Snail Away,” is an homage to the song “Come Sail Away,” by Styx. But the quilt, which will be raffled, is called “Snail’s Trail.” Evans said the pattern first appeared in the 1920’s.
Guild members Pat Wilson and Michelle Lynch worked together to create the quilt, Attendees can purchase a raffle ticket to take it home.
A 1954 Singer Featherweight with an Elvis theme will also be raffled off.
“If you love antiques, this is the prize for you,” Evans said.
Georjana Mauldin, publicity chair for the Quilters Guild, said the show is a fundraiser to further their mission to promote quilting through classes, lectures and community outreach, and to preserve the heritage of quilt-making.
“You can buy six for $5 or one for $1 and win the quilt drawing at the end of the show on Saturday,” Mauldin said.
The guild will raffle off an antique sewing machine.
Many quilt shows have certified judges, but the NAQG brings recipients of their community projects such as Mary Abbot House staff. Ribbons are awarded to winners.
Judges for the show have no quilting experience. This method ensures novices have the opportunity to win.
“This way the judges just pick their favorite quilt, or a quilt that reminds them of their grandmother, their favorite color, or maybe a cute kids motif that they are fond of,” Mauldin said.
Mauldin said attendees will see varying levels of craftsmanship, but everyone deserves to show off their quilting work.
“We want everybody to proudly show what [they’ve done] because it’s a quilt, and we love them whether they are made fantastic or not,” Mauldin said.
Each quilt has a special sentiment behind it, and Mauldin said that’s an important part of the craft.
“I made a quilt that had aprons on the block because my mother wore them when I was growing up, and I have a picture of her wearing an apron and combing my hair — I still have that apron,” Mauldin said. “I made this quilt in my mother’s honor, and I call it Apron Strings.”
Charter member Adrianne Fox will display four quilts and a table runner at the show.
Fox enjoys quilting as an art. She began making quilts more than 20 years ago, learning many tricks of the craft at Quilters Guild meetings.
“You make friends that are totally unlike any other friends that you have, because you have that common ground,” Fox said.
Quilters Guild has around 90 members, but is hoping to expand membership numbers. Attendees can find out more about the guild at the quilt show.
The guild meets on the third Monday of the month at McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church, 419 S University Blvd. Guests are welcome at the meetings, which often feature nationally renowned quilt educators.