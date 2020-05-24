COVID-19 is literally changing the face of commerce, but local Realtors are adapting well with existing and new technology designed to limit face-to-face meetings, industry officials say.
They’re showing resilience and creativity in meeting the needs of buyers and sellers.
Slowdowns in the local market are more related to inventory, rather than virus concerns, says Doug Bergman, a longtime local Realtor and current president of the Norman Board of Realtors.
“I’ve not seeing buyers worried to go into houses or sellers that don’t want people in there,” he said.
Realtor open houses started back earlier this month. Many wear gloves, carry hand sanitizer and wipes and restrict showings to healthy prospective buyers.
Bergman said slowdowns in other markets are not playing out here. The industry was challenged after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 and the financial crisis of 2007 and 2008.
“Norman real estate is open for business,” said Bergman, leader of the 660-member organization. “We have a lot of buyers but not enough sellers right now. And sellers are also buyers. If I want to sell my house. I can’t find another one to buy. So if you want to sell your house, now’s the time.”
There were 157 single-family homes that changed ownership in April of 2020 compared to 153 in April of 2019.
New single-family homes on the market took a dive, with 193 new listings in April of 2020 compared to 267 in April of 2019.
Locally, pending home sales and new listings were down in April. Year-to-date through April new listings are up nearly 6 percent and pending sales are up nearly 2 percent. Closed sales were up nearly 3 percent through April, generally reflecting contracts accepted in February and March and nearly flat for the year to date.
The Norman Board reports an average sale took 38 days this past April and 48 days year-to-date compared to 49 days in April of 2019 and 64 days year-to-date in 2019. The inventory of homes for sale is down just over 7 percent with 406 homes for sale in April of 2019 and 377 in April of 2020.
The median sales price for single family homes was $195,000, up $5,000 from 2019’s median. The average sale price was of a single family home in Norman during the month of April was $224,301, up less than half a percentage point from 2019’s average of $223,467.
Townhouse and condo sales were down nearly 64 percent in April with 4 closed sales during the month compared to 11 in 2019. The median sales price was down to $76,000, compared to $85,000 for the same period in 2019. The average sales price of a townhome or condo in Norman in April of 2020 was $75,750 compared to $133,132 in April of 2019.
Some Realtors report campus homes with two or more bedrooms and at least two baths are moving quickly. Some have brought prices better than initial listings.
Bergman said the lack of homes for sale restricts the market at a time when borrowing costs are low.
“Interest rates are as low as when I was born and they are not expected to go back up soon,” he said.
Technology has forced more virtual meetings but Bergman and NBR executive director Robin Johnson thinks there is a positive side, too.
Johnson and Bergman said attendance at online continuing education classes has tripled in at least one instance and national meetings log-on soared.
“I was in a meeting with 16,000 people and my experience was great,” Bergman said of the national Realtors convention which was to have been held in Washington, D.C. “I really believe we’re more connected than ever.”
A recent continuing education class had more than 40 Realtors sign up. Months earlier, that class might have drawn 15 in-person participants.
Realtors have long worked from home or their vehicles making the voluntary quarantines easier. Buyers view homes online and Realtors often make use of Facetime calls while walking through a property. Signings are mostly online and Oklahoma is now a state that allows online notarization of documents.
Early on Bergman and other Realtor leaders successfully petitioned the governor and mayors to denote real estate as an essential service. Statewide, there are more than 11,000 Realtors with more than 18,000 listings. Those Realtors conduct about 50,000 transactions per year with a $52,369 average economic impact per transaction, according to the state Realtors association.
“I’ve been so impressed by the entire real estate, lending, title and abstract companies how creative they’ve been. We serve each other and it’s just amazing the stuff that people have done,” Bergman said. “Change is gradual until you have one of these events and it’s like a drop off.”
The association’s annual golf tournament has been moved to Aug. 24. That benefits the Norman Public School crisis fund. The board extended the deadline for annual dues. Additionally, the LuDown which supports various community charitable efforts was canceled this year.
“We’re not going to hold our LuDown this year but we’re determined to fill that bucket with the money that would have gone to those groups,” Bergman said.
