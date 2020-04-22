The Norman City Council failed to reach a decision during its study session Tuesday night on a date to “reboot” the city after a presentation on the spread and prevention of coronavirus in Oklahoma.
The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) retracted its original projection that Oklahoma would hit its outbreak peak by April 25. Researchers believe Oklahoma has surpassed its peak for hospitalizations. IHME also reported the state has 5,458 beds available while only 276 were needed as of April 21. The possibility of overrun hospitals has been a concern if the rate of infections exceeded bed space.
Dr. Gary Raskob, professor of medicine and epidemiology for the University of Oklahoma's College of Public Health, gave the council a look at the state's virus trends and suggested recommendations for lifting its stay at home order. The order is in effect through April 30, but it was clear from council member comments that it won't be fully lifted any time soon.
Three objections emerged to an immediate reopening: insufficient testing availability for the virus, for antibody testing, and the lack of a system in place to trace an infected person's spread to the public for isolation. In addition there is no proven drug to cure the virus nor a vaccine to prevent the spread.
As more tests for infection and antibodies increase, a clearer picture emerges of the risk of spread but not enough testing is being done, Raskob said. The Board of Health Oklahoma City-County, of which Raskob is chair, has increased its testing.
“They've been able to step up their testing fairly significantly,” he said. “We've seen our ratio of positives drop from 10% to 5% very, very quickly when more testing is done. But from a per capita point of view, experts say we should be doing three times more testing. The crucial thing in the reopening is anyone who has appropriate symptoms, we have to...get them tested and all their contacts traced and tested quickly. That's the key thing.”
Raskob suggested the council consider reopening Norman in phases, but that did not include a timeline. Ward 1 Councilwoman Kate Bierman pressed him for one and asked if he agreed with IHME that Oklahoma not begin its reopen phases until June 15, or when the infection rate drops below one case per one million.
“If you talk about the balance about health and the economic impact and the other impact of getting hospitals reopened for people who need healthcare, it's probably not completely practical,” he said. “I don't have a problem with their (IHME) science, but public health is always the balance between the best science and the practical and policy aspects of things.”
Raskob provided parameters a city would need before implementing a first phase reopening which included a downward trajectory of cases within a 14-day period and the ability for hospitals to treat and a “robust testing program in place for at-risk healthcare workers, including emerging antibody tests.”
He presented a three-day average of cases which shows positive cases on April 20 have nearly fallen to lows recorded on March 31 from an-all time high on April 4.
The first phase of reopening, he suggested, would require at-risk populations to continue sheltering at home, social gatherings of no more than 10 people, and reduce non-essential travel. Employers should encourage employees to work from home, especially at-risk employees, close common gathering areas like break rooms, and return essential staff to work in phases.
This phase would still mean that schools, bars, and salons would be closed. Large gatherings such as dining rooms, movie theaters, religious gatherings and sporting events would be allowed with social distancing protocols in place.
Raskob defended his recommendation to keep bars and salons closed because bars tend to be crowded and salon workers have close facial contact with customers.
He suggested employers reopen with social distancing in place, use personal protective gear or at least face coverings, sanitation efforts, temperature checks and other policies by state and federal health authorities.
The presentation included no more than one phase.
Mayor Breea Clark said she is reviewing the guidelines issued by President Donald Trump and more guidelines to follow from Governor Kevin Stitt. She and fellow council members are also reviewing the results of a citizen survey regarding a reopening but had not reviewed it prior to the council meeting, city officials said. The results were presented following Raskob's suggestions. A survey from business owners is ongoing and the results were not ready.
At least 55% of the nearly 12,000 who responded to the survey answered that Norman's stay at home order should be extended past April 30. Thirty-one percent answered it should not be extended and 14% were unsure.
At the conclusion of the meeting, council members were in agreement that more testing was needed and other systems such as a tracing infected persons are necessary before reopening.
“We need significantly more testing and supplies needed for testing which will allow us to increase testing availability as a whole and reduce the restrictions on who can get tested,” Clark said after the meeting. “Once we get enough testing, we need to have a plan in place to effectively execute contact tracing so we can isolate those exposed and keep a second spike in new cases from occurring. At this time, I have seen no estimate of when we will get the testing we need, and I have yet to see any details of a contract tracing plan including who will staff it and who will manage it. Antibody testing will provide a helpful data point, but won’t determine if and when we open. A downward trend will be required, but it’s incredibly hard to trust the data we are being given now when we know that, according to our medical professionals, we are only testing about a third of our population per capita that we should be for a true accurate picture of who is infected and who is not.”
Mindy Ragan Wood
416-4420
Editor's note: this story was changed to reflect that the city council presentation occurred during a study session Tuesday night.
