The City of Norman was designated by the Human Rights Campaign as one of its 61 Municipal Equality Index (MEI) All Stars.
A city is designated as a MEI All Star if its actions have advanced LGBTQ+ equality without relying on state law, a press release from HRC said.
In 2020 Norman earned an MEI grade of 92, which granted it the All Star designation.
“We are so honored to be recognized as one of the HRC’s 61 MEI All Star designations,” Norman Mayor Breea Clark said in a press conference. “Our motto here in Norman is ‘building a more inclusive community,’ when we adopted the most comprehensive anti-discrimination ordinances in the State of Oklahoma. The Norman City Council took legislative action to help our community live out that motto.”
In September 2019, Norman became the first city in Oklahoma to pass an ordinance that specifically protected members of the LGBTQ+ community from discrimnation in regards to housing, employment or public accommodation.
“This bold action helped us to significantly improve our [MEI] score, ” Clark said in the press conference.
Clark praises the help of Allie Shinn, executive director of Freedom Oklahoma — an organization that works to secure “lived equality” for all members of the LGBTQ+ community — for her role in helping Norman pass that ordinance.
“Here in the heart of the Bible Belt, LGBTQ people have really flourished and have ensured that our culture has been maintained and that we’ve created safe spaces for ourselves, and one of those safe spaces is right here in Norman, Oklahoma,” Shinn said in the press conference.
Clark also credits Don Holladay, a former attorney in Norman and ally of the LGBTQ+ community, with writing the ordinance and having it ready to go by the time the vote was finalized.
“We wanted to [pass this ordinance] because equality seemed to be stalemated at the state and federal level,” Holladay said. “The preamble of the ordinance says that the purpose of this ordinance is to ensure that this community allows each citizen a full opportunity to reach its potential as human beings. And that’s what we’re all about.”
Founder of Norman Pride Andy Coulter said it’s amazing that Norman is being recognized as one of the most inclusive communities in the country.
“It’s something that people in Norman really had to work hard to get,” Coulter said. “... It’s so amazing to have that recognition finally and it’s definitely something we fought long and hard for and it’s definitely well-deserved.”
Clark said that she is proud of where Norman is but knows that there is still work to be done both within Norman and the state, in order to become a more inclusive society for the LGBTQ+ community.
“Change is possible, and we’re proud to have it start right here in Norman, Oklahoma,” Clark said.
