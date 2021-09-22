Wednesday’s weekly local COVID-19 update showed more than 400 new cases in Norman over the last week, down slightly from the case reports of weeks past.
With 443 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the city over the past week, Wednesday’s case update from the Oklahoma State Department of Health brings Norman’s cumulative case count to 18,279.
Wednesday’s new number showed a continued decline in local new case numbers — the Sept. 15 report showed 559 new cases in the city, while the Sept. 8 report recorded 648 new cases.
The latest case update also showed six additional COVID-19 related deaths in Norman, placing the city’s COVID-related death toll at 218 people. The state’s death reporting and investigation system makes it unclear when those six deaths occurred.
The city has reported 17,358 recoveries.
County numbers
Cleveland County reported 1,029 new cases over the last week. It’s down slightly from last Wednesday’s report of 1,125 new cases.
The Health Department has now recorded 40,644 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Cleveland County.
Wednesday’s report showed 14 additional deaths in Cleveland County, placing the county’s COVID-related death toll at 495 people.
There are 38,591 recoveries reported in the county, records show.
State numbers
Oklahoma crossed 600,000 total COVID-19 cases Wednesday with 2,244 new cases reported. The state’s cumulative case total now stands at 600,800, according to the Health Department.
The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases is at 2,244. Records show there are 15,616 active COVID-19 cases across the state.
There are 9,983 COVID-related deaths in the state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s provisional death count. The state’s separate reporting and investigation system has recorded 8,715 COVID-related deaths in Oklahoma.
As of Wednesday, there are 1,149 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oklahoma, 328 of them in the ICU, according to the state health department. Thirty-three of those are pediatric hospitalizations.
Statewide, a total of 1.84 million Oklahomans are fully vaccinated, while 2.2 million have received at least one vaccine dose.
To schedule a COVID-19 test through Norman Regional Health System, visit the scheduling portal on its website.
To schedule a vaccination appointment, visit vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or a local pharmacy.