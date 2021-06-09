Norman Regional Health System witnessed the impact of generations of community care at a 75-year anniversary event Monday, during which Norman residents shared their experiences with the health system.
NRHS officially opened on June 2, 1946. Three-quarters of a century later, the health system is still serving the Norman community.
“While we are celebrating the past, we are also celebrating our future,” NRHS CEO Richie Splitt said Monday. “We have a number of exciting plans for our organization, and they’re coming on the heels of or simultaneously with the wonderful plans that have gotten us to this place. So while we’re going to recognize the past, we’re also looking forward to the successes of our future.”
The celebration drew employees of NRHS, Norman residents and individuals born at NRHS, including Lynn Harper.
Harper, the first baby born at the hospital, was draped in a sash and crown Monday in celebration of her 75th birthday on June 4. Attendees applauded and sang happy birthday to Harper, who teared up.
Splitt expressed his gratitude for each and every NRHS employee that makes the health system’s work possible and helps heal the community daily.
“Our healers still provide treatment and care each and every day,” he said. “When they walk through the doors to one of our facilities, they are prepared to stand in the gap between the hurt and the healing for our patients. They are steadfast in their commitment to our patients, and they are beacons of hope and healing in our community. Thank you healers for what you do each and every day.”
Joan Greenleaf, a former nurse and current trustee at NRHS, said NRHS has been a vital part of the community throughout its 75 years, and she can only imagine what the future holds.
“I’ve treasured this health system’s role as a leader in health and wellness and care for our community,” she said. “I love being a trustee and being able to take part in the future of the hospital, as well as much of its past. Look at all we’ve achieved in 75 years. One can only imagine what the next 75 years will bring.”
The final speaker of the night was 101-year-old Norman resident, Delfar Grant, who got emotional recalling how the hospital saved him and his late wife numerous times.
“I want to thank everybody in this room who has ever taken care of me in one way or another in my life,” Grant said. “You’ve done such a great job, and I wouldn’t be here today speaking to you unless you did a great job. You brought me in again, many times. So, thank you for inviting me today.”
