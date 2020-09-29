Norman Regional Health System closed on the sale of the 30-acre property that will be the site of a freestanding emergency department (FSED+) plus laboratory and diagnostic services, physical therapy, physician clinics and meeting space, NRHS announced in a statement.
The property is located on the southwest corner of the intersection of Highway 9 and 24th Ave SE.
“This property acquisition brings us one step closer to making our Inspire Health vision a reality,” President and CEO Richie Splitt said. “The FSED+ is the first project of our Inspire Health Plan. It will improve our community’s access to the latest healthcare technologies and treatments. Healthcare services like these are essential to improving the health and wellness of those we serve, and we are excited to get started.”
The new facility is conveniently located next to an EMSSTAT station on Highway 9 and just 4.5 miles from Norman Regional Hospital and 10 miles from the Norman Regional HealthPlex, Norman Regional’s two acute inpatient hospitals. The new FSED+ property’s large size also allows for future growth of medical services and a planned development, including commercial businesses.
Another component of the Inspire Health plan is a major expansion of the HealthPlex campus. The project includes an additional bed tower at the hospital as well as the construction of the Ambulatory and Cancer Care Centers. Plans are also underway to transform the Norman Regional Hospital or Porter campus into a Health Village that integrates healthcare with commercial, retail, residential and wellness services. A new freestanding behavioral health facility is also planned for the Porter Health Village.
