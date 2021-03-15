NORMAN — Norman Regional Health System COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their steady decline over the last data collection period, despite the statewide number of COVID hospitalizations increasing slightly on Monday.
During the most recent collection period of Feb. 27 - March 5, data sourced from the United States Department of Health and Human Services and confirmed by Norman Regional shows an average of 15 COVID patients in the hospital at the end of each day. That number is down from the 22 average COVID patients the collection period prior.
The statewide trend of decreasing COVID hospitalizations came to a slight halt on Monday as the state reported 13 additional COVID hospitalizations than what had been reported on Friday. Oklahoma reported 266 total statewide hospitalizations.
Over the period of Feb. 27 - March 5, Norman Regional saw its average number of COVID patients in the ICU at the end of each day drop to five. During the previous collection period, that number was eight.
On Monday, the state also reported a slight increase of COVID patients in the ICU. The number increased from 71 on Friday to 83 COVID patients in the ICU on Monday.
