Norman Regional Hospital Porter Campus

The Norman Regional Hospital Porter campus is shown. A new report shows hospitalizations for COVID-19 are down.

 Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

NORMAN — Norman Regional Health System COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their steady decline over the last data collection period, despite the statewide number of COVID hospitalizations increasing slightly on Monday.

During the most recent collection period of Feb. 27 - March 5, data sourced from the United States Department of Health and Human Services and confirmed by Norman Regional shows an average of 15 COVID patients in the hospital at the end of each day. That number is down from the 22 average COVID patients the collection period prior.

The statewide trend of decreasing COVID hospitalizations came to a slight halt on Monday as the state reported 13 additional COVID hospitalizations than what had been reported on Friday. Oklahoma reported 266 total statewide hospitalizations.

Over the period of Feb. 27 - March 5, Norman Regional saw its average number of COVID patients in the ICU at the end of each day drop to five. During the previous collection period, that number was eight.

On Monday, the state also reported a slight increase of COVID patients in the ICU. The number increased from 71 on Friday to 83 COVID patients in the ICU on Monday.

Reese Gorman covers COVID-19, local politics and elections for The Transcript; reach him at rgorman@normantranscript.com or @reeseg_3.

Tags

Trending Video

Staff Writer

Reese Gorman covers elections, local politics and the COVID-19 pandemic for The Norman Transcript. He started as an intern in May of 2020 and transitioned into his current position as a staff writer in August of 2020.