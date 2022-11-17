Inflation has caused economic insecurities for many Oklahomans, particularly at the grocery store.
But words of gratitude and hope could be heard from the vehicles of hundreds of families this week during “No Hunger Holidays” drive-through events sponsored by Norman Regional Health System and Feed the Children.
“Thank you!” Lupita Martinez said with a smile Thursday as a health system volunteer loaded her car with more than 30 pounds of free items put together by Feed the Children, a nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger.
Norman Regional and Feed the Children partnered with school districts in Norman, Moore and Noble to identify families in need and provide them with food items, hygiene essentials and even a few toys, said Krista Dixon, event coordinator for Feed the Children.
“We are reaching hundreds of families at these events,” Dixon said. “This year we also have Dignity Boxes from Avon with makeup and other items families may benefit from.”
The box giveaways took place in Norman on Wednesday and Moore on Thursday. A third giveaway is scheduled for today in Noble. Approximately 400 families were served or will be served at each of the events.
Richie Splitt, the health system’s president and chief executive, called chronic hunger “a major health issue.”
The goal of the giveaways is to “remove hunger as a barrier to the overall health and well-being” of Oklahomans, Splitt said in a news release.
“We want to ensure a happy, and healthy holiday season for families living in the communities Norman Regional serves,” he stated.
Sandra Leaver, a volunteer with Feed the Children, said she weathered the cold to help families in need, including those who worry about how they are going to pay their bills and provide a Christmas for their families.
Leaver said she is proud to be a part of working to help relieve some of the their burden.
Martinez said she has been having a hard time and now feels better about the holidays approaching.
“It helps just knowing there are people that care,” she said.
Jackie Williams, another recipient, said life can be hard sometimes, and she is grateful to have people who try to help the families who struggle.
“I am so thankful for the effort put into helping the community,” she said.
