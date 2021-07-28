Norman has been home to a premier hospital and healthplex for more than seven decades. But what will its health and wellness community look like a decade from now?
If you talked to the people leading that charge to the future, they believe they can make Norman a leader in health and wellness in the state.
Norman Regional Health Systems has been a staple in the Norman community for just over 75 years, and current CEO Richie Splitt said the health system will continue to modernize and expand in the community with five major projects and the Norman Regional Inspire Health plan.
“So, the Inspire Health Plan is a strategic plan, and inside that strategic plan is a multifaceted plan and approach to modernizing the way we deliver care,” Splitt said. “...Each of [the five plans] is designed to expand our services and to promote a healthier community to help shift our health system away from sick care to well care and really supporting our mission of health and wellness.”
The health system’s goal is to reimagine and evolve into a wellness community for the city of Norman and surrounding municipalities, Splitt said.
“I'm very excited about Norman regional taking a leadership role and innovating in the way that we look at a broader perspective of health and wellness, and again, moving away from only sick care and expanding it through this health and wellness focus,” Splitt said.
The largest project of the five Inspire Health initiatives is the healthplex expansion project, which broke ground in mid-July. Splitt described this expansion as a “very intuitive” project that will make the healthplex — located on the northwest side of Norman — much more accessible, and would allow the facility to provide more consistent and better care.
“So the Health Plus expansion allows us to consolidate all of our inpatient acute care services under one roof and on one campus here at the Healthplex,” he said. “That consolidation helps to decrease confusion in the community about which hospital they should go to for patient care, and it will increase the patient experience.”
The second project is Norman Regional Nine, which also broke ground this summer. The facility, situated in southeast Norman, will focus on providing quality care to east Norman and more rural communities, Splitt said.
“It’s important for us to be in that location and provide a more convenient [access point] for residents living in that part of our community with a freestanding emergency department that will offer full-time staffing by physicians, a full-on emergency room, a staffed-by-physician laboratory services diagnostic imaging, physical therapy and primary care and specialty care in our Physician Clinics,” he said.
Splitt said that NRHS will transform its Porter Campus into a facility with “reimagined” health care services.
“So we will retain two large buildings — one is the Community and Education Center, and the other is one of the towers that will have some of our administrative services — and have the ability to grow in those spaces,” Splitt said. “We're adding a behavioral health center that includes 48 adult inpatient beds for behavioral health, which is an increase of 28 beds over our current offering of 20 adult inpatient beds.”
Part of transforming NRHS’ care is ensuring that people stay as healthy as possible so they don’t end up needing emergency care, he said. NRHS is looking at the social determinants of health and working toward people in those areas, he said.
“So, we assess food insecurity for our patients, and we have established a food pharmacy so that those who are food insecure actually are given a box of food that they can take home, and then we follow up to ensure that they have needs met, etc.,” he said. “So we're very excited about that sort of wrap-around healthcare services that allow us to be innovative and to do things differently.
“We want to be on the leading edge, and that includes a program called emergency treat, triage and transfer, or ET Three, where EMSAT ambulance services are able to actually go into the field, care for patients in the field and transfer them to the hospital like we've always done, or transport them to a primary care clinic and urgent care clinic, or some other area of care that they need to help.”
NRHS’ broader focus on wellness and wrap-around care will include the programs inside the new Young Athletic Center, which broke ground last week. The planned facility is funded in part by the Norman Forward Bond Initiative and Trey Young’s foundation, Splitt said.
“So, Trey Young's gift allows us to expand to eight basketball courts, add additional volleyball courts, etc.,” he said. “... Our role — and we're excited to be a part of this public private partnership with the city and the Young family — is to provide a group of surgical and functional medicine experts, athletic trainers, physical therapists, chiropractic experts [to the facility].
“We'll be right in between the swimming pool and the basketball courts, with a 24,000-square foot medical clinic. That medical clinic is really going to — now this is a strong word — but it's going to revolutionize the way in which we deliver care to our community, to our patients and to athletes of all types and all levels of expertise.”