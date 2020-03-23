Norman Regional Health System is no longer allowing visitors for adult patients in their facilities, according to a press release the company sent out Monday.
According to the press release, NRHS is joining with other Oklahoma City Metro health systems, including Integris, Mercy Hospital, OU Medicine and SSM Health St. Anthony in adopting the new visitation policy. The policy will go into effect on Monday at 5 p.m.
The new policy changes the policy NRHS and other health systems announced last week, which limited patients to one visitor. However, the policy was changed as hospitals continue to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. There are 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cleveland County and 81 confirmed cases in the state as of Monday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The policy is being implanted at all NRHS locations, including the location on Porter Ave., the Norman Regional Health Plex and Norman Regional Moore Hospital.
“We want to do what's best to protect our staff and our patients,” Melissa Herron, manager of integrated marketing at NRHS, said. “We just want to make sure people know about these changes before they arrive.”
Herron said cases that require assistance from a guardian or caregiver, such as high-level critical care, trauma, palliative care and hospice cases will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis regarding visitation.
According to the press release, patients in the Women's and Children's Pavilion at the Norman Regional Health Plex will be permitted one visitor, over the age of 18, to accompany a child or labor and delivery patient to an appointment.
