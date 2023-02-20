Until recently, blood reserves were in critical condition throughout Oklahoma. But the Norman Regional Health System always needs people to donate for a good cause.
The health care system will have blood drives today from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. inside the education center of Norman Regional Hospital, 901 N. Porter Ave.; from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the cafeteria of Norman Regional HealthPlex, 3300 Healthplex Parkway; and from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at Norman Regional Nine at the bloodmobile, 2000 Ann Branden Boulevard.
On Wednesday, Norman Regional Moore, 700 S. Telephone Road, is having a blood drive inside the bloodmobile from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Norman Regional works with Our Blood Institute, formerly Oklahoma Blood Institute in Oklahoma City.
“We did do a soft name change to Our Blood Institute because we want to give a nod to Oklahoma Blood Institute,” said Josh Gwin, spokesperson for the institute. “We are now with all of our markets the sixth-largest blood provider in the U.S. We have markets in Arkansas, Oklahoma, and the Texas Blood Institute which covers Wichita Falls and Amarillo.”
OBI made the name change in December, but the buildings and bloodmobiles will still say Oklahoma Blood Institute for a couple of years, according to Gwin.
He said OBI was in critical condition for blood supplies until Feb. 6, and now the organization is building up supplies for spring break.
“We are at one- to two-days supply for the last month because of the snow days,” Gwin said. “We had a large number of blood drives that they had rescheduled because of the weather.”
He said OBI has a goal of keeping five days worth of blood at any given time.
“We want to make, we don’t want to be in a situation where the blood is on the shelf for 43 days – blood is only good for 42 days – and we have to throw it out. It’s too valuable.”
Trish Crow, foundation development coordinator at Norman Regional, said the hospital has about one or two days worth of blood at the moment.
“If we are able to fill all of the slots at all of our blood drives we have scheduled, we will be able to boost our levels back up to normal,” Crow said.
She said each hospital is allotted a certain number of days worth of blood, which is the average number of units used on a typical day. One unit at Norman Regional is the equivalent of 1,200 units of blood.
“Their goal is to keep five to six days worth at that average,” said Crow.
Gwin said supply plummeted amid the pandemic as many people stopped donating so they could socially-distance themselves. He said numbers are getting better, but OBI has been hurt by those who are working remotely.
“What we are finding now is more people have options to work remotely than ever before. There are people that have to be in a brick and mortar location, and there are those that do not,” he said. “Even if they are going back to work, it’s not how they used to. We used to be able to go down and do a blood drive at a business amid hustle and bustle. Now, it’s just not busy. Office buildings are just not as full.”
He said anything that inhibits the normal day-to-day routine of donors has a downstream ripple effect on blood supply.
For information, visit normanregional.com/blog/blood-shortages-affecting-oklahoma-donors-needed.
