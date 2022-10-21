Norman Regional’s newest facility, which houses a state-of-the-art emergency department, lab and imaging services, physical therapy and primary physician clinics, opens for patients Monday.
The health systems board and leadership, along with the Norman Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting event Thursday afternoon to celebrate the opening of Norman Regional Nine, 2000 Ann Branden Blvd.
Located south of Highway 9, just west of 24th Avenue SE, the 48,000-square-foot facility is part of the Inspire Health Initiative Expansion Project.
Jason Milam, director of emergency services at NRHS, said the opening of Norman Regional Nine is a culmination of significant preparation that began long before they broke ground around 16 months ago.
Over the last two weeks, staff has worked through drills and mock scenarios to ensure they’re thoroughly prepared to provide the highest level of care to the community, Milam said.
“We’ve got in-house MRI, CAT scan, X-ray, a laboratory, as well as award-winning hospital pre-treatment with EMSTAT to take care of you before you get to the hospital,” Milam said. “If you do need emergency care, we will be here Monday, but we hope you don’t.”
Richie Splitt, president and CEO of NRHS, said the facility fulfills a need as Norman continues to grow, particularly in the south part of town.
“We’re truly looking to the Noble community, Lake Thunderbird, and further south,” Splitt said. “That’s why we’re here today — to continue providing life-saving care and convenient access to physicians, emergency medicine, imaging, primary and specialty care — a [full offering] of services, and it’s open 24/7.”
Norman Chamber of Commerce president Scott Martin said NRHS is delivering exceptional care and doing everything they can to provide for and take care of the community in a special way.
“We’re proud to serve our community with high-quality healthcare,” Splitt said. “Here we are some 16 months later to be in this beautiful facility, to share that with all of you and to continue to provide that life-saving care that we have been providing for [more than] 76 years. We look forward to serving you.”
