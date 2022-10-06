The Norman Regional Health System’s new freestanding emergency facility is complete, and staff and emergency personnel spent Wednesday morning drilling and orienting themselves with layout and procedures.
At the southwest corner of Highway 9 and 24th Avenue, Norman Regional Nine is a 48,000-square-foot facility that houses a laboratory, diagnostic imaging services, lab services, physical therapy and specialty care clinics. It’s part of the NRHS Inspire Health Initiative expansion project.
The facility will more conveniently serve the east side of Norman, Lake Thunderbird and Noble, said NRHS spokesperson Melissa Herron.
Drills conducted Wednesday morning included Norman Police Department intruder drills, EMSTAT, helicopter and pregnancy walkthroughs. They also performed an MRI with a code blue, a situation in which a patient is not responsive, to train for the appropriate response to the medical emergency.
Nurse Manager Jason Carter said much of the staff there has come from the Porter campus. He said conducting walkthroughs and drills will acclimate them to the new facility ahead of its opening later this month.
The new psych rooms also have anti-barricade double swing doors, and garage doors that prevent access to safety hazards. Carter said psych rooms are becoming a norm in emergency medicine.
“When we get a psychiatric patient at the Porter campus, we have to take everything out of the room — the monitor, anything that you could possibly harm yourself with that’s not affixed,” Carter said. “We have to take it out of the room, right? Everything out of the drawers, all that stuff.”
Medical supply carts in the emergency rooms are lockable, which means needles and catheters can be stored in a secure manner to prevent tampering, theft or diversion, in accordance with Joint Commission compliance.
Some rooms are equipped with a bariatric lift. A button on the wall lowers the lift system to attach to a sling under a patient. Carter said this allows doctors and nurses to push the patient wherever they need to be without risking injury.
The facility’s new calling system attaches to the walls of patient rooms. Carter said this allows for notifications such as IV drip completions to reach the nurses station without being noisy for the patient.
Trauma rooms have new GlideScope video technology, which is used for visualization of airway management.
“Everybody in the room is going to be able to see the innovation,” Carter said. “When a doctor performs a laryngoscopy and views the vocal cords to make sure they get the trachea, it will allow an attending to see what a resident is doing as well — and the more eyes, the better.”
The trauma rooms have two monitors in separate areas. Carter said a patient’s nurse can chart on one monitor while the other is still easily viewable by medical staff.
A physical therapy room on the second floor has a scenic view of the 30-acre area.
In Norman Regional Nine’s Lobby is The Daily Grind, a coffee shop that will serve Starbucks coffee and pastries.
NRHS will hold an open house Oct. 22 and officially open the emergency facility Oct. 24.
