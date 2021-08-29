Norman Regional Health System is hoping to better meet mental health needs on a statewide scale as the hospital system plans to more than double its behavioral health beds with a new facility.
This new behavioral health center, to be built on the current Porter campus, will allow NRHS to provide quality care to the community, staff said, and will serve as a comforting place for individuals to seek treatment as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic creates disastrous mental health effects. The 48-bed unit, which will replace the current 20-bed facility currently at the Porter campus, is expected to break ground in February 2022 and open in 2023.
Oklahoma currently ranks 45th in the nation for the highest prevalence of mental health illness, according to the 2021 State of Mental Health in America report. And the pandemic has only made things worse.
As NRHS more than doubles its capacity in the behavioral health ward, the hospital will be able to provide more patients with quality care, doctors said.
“We will be able to take care of a larger number of patients, improve primary adult and geriatric population,” said Dr. Farhan Jawed, medical director of Norman Regional’s Behavioral Medicine services. “We will treat all kinds of psychiatric disorders, mood disorders, anxiety disorders, disorders like psychosis and bipolar disorders, as well as substance abuse by using the detoxification service.”
This facility is not just open as a last resort for patients coping with mental health; it’ll be open to any patient regardless of the severity of their case, Jawed said.
“In some cases they will come from the outpatient clinics, or some patients come through the ER,” he said. “Some patients might come from different medical floors, some come from different area hospitals, and depending upon where they are, if they’re at home, they can be referred to us by their primary care physicians and their clinics and doctors as well.”
This facility won’t just help Norman — it’ll be a boon to mental wellness in the entire state of Oklahoma, and especially the Oklahoma City metro area, state officials said.
“Increasing access to mental health treatment and care is critical to Oklahoma becoming a top 10 state for behavioral health,” said Carrie Slatton-Hodges, commissioner of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. “The ODMHSAS welcomes the additional broad range of treatment options to help better serve Oklahomans experiencing emotional distress.”
NRHS is excited to bring this “state-of-the-art” facility to Norman to help the state of Oklahoma, they said.
“The most exciting thing, for me, is that it will mean we can help a greater number of people with more demographics of population, such as geriatrics,” Jawad said. “Right now we are limited to others. We do geriatric patients, but they have fairly functional, unique needs … with this having a geriatric unit, we’ll be able to take care of much older adults as well.”
The health system is also partnering with Oceans Healthcare, a behavioral health provider that focuses heavily on inpatient care and long term recovery, to better expand their care, NRHS announced.
“The selection of a partner who shares our commitment to improving access to quality behavioral health services is an important milestone in the implementation of our Inspire Health plan to transform the delivery of care in our communities,” NRHS President and CEO Richie Splitt said. “Partnering with Oceans Healthcare will allow us to leverage their expertise in the delivery of behavioral healthcare and bring important new resources to meet growing demand for mental health support.”
Oceans CEO Stuart Archer said the need for mental health services is drastically increasing across the country, and the company is excited to bring its expertise to help NRHS and the people of Oklahoma.
“We are honored to partner with a respected institution such as Norman Regional Health System to expand access to behavioral health care and, ultimately, help fulfill their vision of making the communities they serve stronger and healthier” he said in a news release.