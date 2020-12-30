According to the hospital system's most recent data — which was collected the week of Dec. 14-18 — NRHS had an average of 63.4 COVID patients in their hospital at midnight at the end of each day during that week period.
"Looking up at July we only had 18," said Robert Muzny, director of decision support at Norman Regional. "So, we had a small amount there and now all of a sudden we're at 63 on an average basis."
Over the same time period, on average of 18 people out of the 63.4 total were in the ICU at the end of each day with confirmed COVID-19.
Over that time frame, an average of 15 ICU beds were occupied by non-COVID patients. Out of 36 total ICU beds at Norman Regional, an average of 33 ICU beds were being occupied during that time, according to the data.
The rise in hospitalizations at Norman Regional can be directly linked to a rise in community spread, said Paula Price, vice president of strategy and growth at Norman Regional.
"The other component — to put it in perspective — the numbers are reflecting what's happening in the community," Price said. "So I mean, they're all intricately intertwined in all of this, but when you see a rise in our cases we know that it's spreading. The other important aspect is when the vaccines available, take advantage of it."
The Transcript will continue covering the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at Norman Regional as these reports are released.
On Tuesday evening, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,916 COVID hospitalizations statewide.
"Our staff has done an amazing job," Price said. "They do an amazing job of taking care of COVID patients as well as the acute. They've learned a lot over these nine months of how to care for both."
Although these numbers are concerning, Price cautioned that the Norman community should not start to "medically distance" themselves from care.
"Don't distance yourself from your primary care or from the hospital, we're here, we can take care of you," Price said. "We're not in a emergency situation where we can't take care of our patients."
In addition to inpatient care, Norman Regional is providing an antibody cocktail for those who have COVID-19, so they can recover without having to be hospitalized.
"We are offering outpatient infusion COVID treatments," hospital spokeswoman Melissa Herron said. "The benefit is a patient who was at high risk of being hospitalized can come here, get an outpatient infusion of this drug, and then that often prevents them from having to get hospitalized and prevents them from getting worse."
Sara King, spokesperson for the Cleveland County Health Department, said that in order to lower hospital admission numbers and mitigate the spread of COVID, people must continue to take precautions.
“Though we have begun distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, it is still important for our community members to maintain wearing their masks, social distancing and washing their hands,” King said. “Additionally, we would really recommend that they not socialize in close spaces and indoor spaces with those outside of their household.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.