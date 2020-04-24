Norman Regional Health System announced it is resuming elective surgeries following Governor Kevin Stitt's reopening plan for the state.
The "Open Up and Recovery Safely" plan allows elective surgeries to resume Friday, April 24.
Norman Regional continues to screen all employees and visitors at its entries and continues to restrict visitors for adult patients. Their visitation policy can be found at NormanRegional.com/COVID19.
In order to assure patient safety, the health system has a phased approach to resume elective surgeries. Initially surgeries will only be performed on an outpatient basis. For any surgical patients who need overnight recovery care, patients will be in a designated area within the hospital away from COVID-19 units.
Norman Regional is also controlling access to its facilities and social distancing to maintain a safe environment. Some of the safety measures are COVID-19 testing for surgery patients 48 hours prior to surgery and approved surgical patients will be required to self-quarantine immediately following the test and until their procedure.
For patients who are traveling far distances, the Doris Luttrell Hospitality House, located on Norman Regional Hospital’s campus, may be utilized for patients prior to their surgery. We have also connected patients with local hotels offering discounts. Patients can work with their physician clinic team if these services are needed.
As staff begin to treat surgery patients who have had their procedures postponed, Norman Regional will continue to follow proper safety measures in the operating room, which include frequent hand-washing and wearing personal protective equipment. The operating rooms have always been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected to specifically control the spread of infection through the use of hospital-grade disinfectants, followed by the use of germ-zapping robots that destroys viruses, bacteria and bacteria spores.
Safety measures to protect our patients and staff will remain in place. These safety measures include:
· Temperature screenings at hospital and clinic locations
· Restrictions of visitors
· Wearing of face masks during patient encounters and in public or common areas
· Easily accessible hand sanitizer throughout the facilities
· Social distancing signage reminders and visual cues
Norman Regional physicians, based on their medical judgement, input from their patients and guidelines from the American College of Surgeons and the Oklahoma State Department of Health, will prioritize the scheduling of patients who need surgery.
“Our plan provides guidelines that prioritize patients based on medical necessity and complexity of the procedures being performed,” said Richie Splitt, president and CEO of Norman Regional Health System. “It includes pre-surgery COVID-19 testing for patients followed by self-quarantine until the day of the procedure. We continue restricting visitation, wearing masks and other protective gear, and we will direct post-surgical patients to specific recovery areas within our hospitals. We continue taking every precaution necessary to protect our patients and healers.”
Norman Regional is methodically and gradually resuming elective surgeries.
“We are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our patients and our staff,” said John Chace, MD, department chair of Norman Regional’s Surgical Services. “We are visiting with our patients before scheduling them because it is important they feel confident in the safety measures we’re taking to protect them. We’re ready to provide safe surgical treatment to those in our community who have been waiting for the care they need to improve their quality of life.”
Emergency surgeries have not ceased during the pandemic. Anyone who is experiencing a life-threatening emergency such as a heart attack or stroke, should call 911 immediately, even if COVID-19 symptoms are present. Norman Regional and EMSSTAT are available 24/7 and have proper precautions in place to care for patients while keeping themselves and others safe.
