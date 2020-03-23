NORMAN — Norman Regional Health System is no longer allowing visitors for adult patients in their facilities, according to a press release the company sent out Monday.
According to the press release, NRHS is joining with other Oklahoma City Metro health systems — including Integris, Mercy Hospital, OU Medicine and SSM Health St. Anthony — in adopting the new visitation policy. The policy went into effect at 5 p.m. Monday.The new policy changes the policy NRHS and other health systems announced last week, which limited patients to one visitor. The policy was changed as hospitals continue to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. There are 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cleveland County and 81 confirmed cases in the state as of Monday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The policy is being implanted at all NRHS locations, including the location on Porter Ave., the Norman Regional Healthplex and Norman Regional Moore Hospital.
“We want to do what’s best to protect our staff and our patients,” Melissa Herron, manager of integrated marketing at NRHS, said. “We just want to make sure people know about these changes before they arrive.”
Herron said cases that require assistance from a guardian or caregiver, such as high-level critical care, trauma, palliative care and hospice cases will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis regarding visitation.
According to the press release, patients in the Women’s and Children’s Pavilion at the Norman Regional Healthplex will be permitted one visitor, over the age of 18, to accompany a child or labor and delivery patient to an appointment.
NRHS and other OKC metro health systems also announced they are postpone elective, non-urgent surgical procedures. Elective and non-urgent surgical procedures are defined as procedures that do not significantly impact a patient’s health and can be rescheduled at a later date, according to the press release. The press release said local hospitals will begin contacting patients as their cases become eligible for potential postponement.
“The decision to postpone these surgeries was not taken lightly, given the fact that it will inconvenience patients and impact the co-workers and providers who serve in a surgical capacity,” the press release said. “Postponing elective procedures that are safe to delay will protect patients and providers while helping hospitals preserve supplies of personal protective equipment and provide capacity for critically ill patients.”
Herron also said NRHS has created an Emerging Infectious Disease team that is focused on preparing NRHS hospitals to treat an influx of patients during COVID-19 pandemic. The team will work on conserving personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves, screening patients specimen collection procedures, and helping with employment and staffing issues related to the pandemic.
Herron also said NRHS is running low on PPE items and they are currently accepting donations.
For more information on updates regarding Norman Regional Health System or to donate personal protective equipment, visit www.normanregional.com or call 405-307-1000.
Jesse Crittenden366-3540Follow me @jcritt31jcrittenden@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.