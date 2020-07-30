NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported another COVID-19-related death in Norman — the fourth the city has recorded this week — along with 43 new local cases Thursday.
The update brings Norman's COVID-19 case total to 1,245 with 982 recoveries. The city's COVID-related death toll is now at 27.
The latest Norman death is one of two Cleveland County deaths reported Thursday. In total, the Health Department Thursday reported 13 additional deaths statewide, none of them identified in the last 24 hours.
The two people who died in Cleveland County were a man and a woman both 65 or older, according to the state.
Of the four additional deaths the state has reported in Norman this week, none have appeared in local nursing homes and longterm care facility numbers, which were last updated Wednesday evening. Before Wednesday, Norman had not reported a new COVID-19 death since June 10.
With 1,117 new cases reported Thursday, Oklahoma's statewide cumulative case total stands at 35,740. Thursday's new case number is one of the highest the state has recorded to date.
The Health Department has also reported 28,411 recoveries. As of Wednesday evening's executive order report, Oklahoma was showing a 6.6% positive rate out of all the test results the state has recorded, up slightly from the rate at the beginning of the week.
The Wednesday executive order report also acknowledged that of the 848 new cases reported Wednesday, 91% of the specimens were collected in the two-week time span of July 15-28. It is unclear when the other 9% of the specimens were collected.
The state's hospitalization update on Wednesday evening showed 647 current confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations, 244 of them in the ICU.
With two additional county deaths recorded Thursday, Cleveland County's COVID-related death toll reached 47.
The state reported 105 new cases in Cleveland County Thursday.
The county has now recorded new case numbers in the triple digits two days in a row. Of Thursday' 105 new county cases, 27 were in Moore.
The Health Department has reported 2,487 total cases and 1,917 recoveries in Cleveland County.
As of Wednesday's executive order report, the Health Department has reported 143 total COVID-19 cases, 121 recoveries and 19 total deaths across six Norman nursing homes.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
