NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one additional death and 24 new COVID-19 cases in Norman Tuesday.
With Tuesday's new cases, Norman's cumulative case total reached 1,379. The Health Department has reported 1,150 recoveries in Norman.
With the latest death reported Tuesday, Norman has now recorded seven additional COVID-related deaths in the last week and 30 deaths in total. It is unclear exactly when the latest death occurred.
The Health Department reported three additional deaths in Cleveland County Tuesday, including the one in Norman. The deaths are among 15 additional deaths the Health Department reported statewide Tuesday, bringing Oklahoma's COVID death count to 566.
The state reported 55 new cases in Cleveland County Tuesday, bringing the county case total to 2,780. The Health Department has reported 2,320 recoveries and 52 deaths in Cleveland County.
Of Cleveland County's 55 new cases, 18 are in Moore. One of the additional Cleveland County deaths reported Tuesday also occurred in Moore.
Statewide, the Health Department reported 861 new cases Tuesday. The numbers bring Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 39,463, with 31,319 reported recoveries.
While Tuesday's new case number is higher than the two days of relatively low case numbers reported at the beginning of this week, the state's seven-day new case average is now at its lowest in a week and a half.
Monday evening's executive order report showed that the state was experiencing a 6.8% positive testing rate, up slightly over the 6.5-6.7% positive rates reported last week.
The Monday executive order report also showed 504 current confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state. The number is the state's lowest since July 10.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Wednesday and Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Dr. The Wednesday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
