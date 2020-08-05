NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one additional death and 40 new COVID-19 cases in Norman Wednesday.
Wednesday's new cases bring Norman's cumulative case total 1,419. The Health Department has reported 1,203 recoveries in Norman.
With the latest death reported Wednesday, Norman has now recorded eight additional COVID-related deaths in the last week and 31 deaths in total. It is unclear exactly when any of the latest deaths occurred.
The latest death in Norman is one of two Cleveland County deaths reported Wednesday. The county has now recorded 54 COVID-related deaths.
Overall, the Heath Department reported 17 additional deaths statewide Wednesday, bringing the state's death toll to 583. Only one of the deaths was identified in the last 24 hours.
The state reported 91 new cases in Cleveland County Wednesday, bringing the county case total to 2,871. The Health Department has reported 2,422 recoveries in Cleveland County.
Of Cleveland County's 91 new cases, 25 are in Moore. None of the additional Cleveland County deaths reported Wednesday occurred in Moore.
Statewide, the Health Department reported 1,101 new cases Wednesday. The numbers bring Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 40,564 with 33,383 reported recoveries.
After taking a slight dip Monday and Tuesday, the state's seven-day new case average is back up slightly, landing at 848 Wednesday. Tuesday evening's executive order report showed that the state is at a 6.9% positive testing rate.
The Tuesday executive order report also showed 645 current confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state.
Local nursing home numbers have stayed steady since late last week. The Health Department has recorded 144 total cases, 122 recoveries and 19 deaths across six Norman nursing homes.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Dr. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
