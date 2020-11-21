Cleveland County reported on Saturday its second highest daily increase of cases with 260 new COVID-19 cases with 149 of those being in Norman.
After a week where Norman didn’t see a triple digit new case day, the city reports its second highest single day increase bringing the cumulative case total to 5,911. There were no new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Norman, the city’s death toll remains at 68.
There have been 4,549 recoveries reported in Norman.
Cleveland County saw its total COVID-19 cases rise to 11,418 on Saturday. The county also reported one death bringing the COVID-19 related death toll to 119.
The state reported 3,663 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday bringing the 7-day average to an all time high of 2,959.
There were also 21 new COVID-19 related deaths reported across the state on Saturday, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,624.
According to Friday evening’s Executive Order report there are 1,505 people hospitalized with COVID-19, the highest ever reported; of that number, 450 were in the ICU, once again setting a new record.
The city of Moore reported 68 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday bringing its total case count to 2,231. There were no new deaths reported in Moore, the city’s death toll stays at 18.
Moore has reported 1,774 COVID-19 recoveries.
Cleveland County is still at an Orange Level on the Health Department’s risk assessment map, which showed Friday that the county recorded an average of 53 new cases per 100,000 people over the week of Nov. 13-19.
The county is at an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools’ reopening plan. NPS will keep schools open to in-person instruction unless the county reaches a Red Level, which requires triggers beyond just new case numbers.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY’s website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman’s COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.