Norman reported its highest weekly COVID-19 case count in over a year on Wednesday, recording nearly 2,500 new COVID cases over the past week.
The city reported 2,487 new cases in the last week on Wednesday, up significantly from the 1,108 new cases reported last week.
New cases continue to ramp up in Norman and across the state as the omicron variant continues to prove more transmissible than previous variants. While it spreads more easily, omicron is shown to cause less severe cases than other variants.
According to a study of 70,000 COVID patients done out of California and reported by The New York Times, omicron infections were half as likely to send people to the hospital as delta variant infections.
“Out of more than 52,000 omicron patients identified from electronic medical records of Kaiser Permanente of Southern California, a large health system, the researchers found that not a single patient went on a ventilator during that time,” The Times reported.
For people who are vaccinated and have their booster shots, the threat posed by omicron is also significantly lessened, University of Oklahoma Chief COVID Officer Dr. Dale Bratzler said.
“We know that people who are fully vaccinated, we know that people who've received their booster doses are being infected with this particular virus,” Bratzler said Wednesday. “The good news is the data is very strong now that fully vaccinated people are much, much less likely to be hospitalized and much less likely to have complications of the disease or die from COVID-19.”
Oklahoma — where 54% of the population is vaccinated, according to the state health department — has seen its infection numbers skyrocket in recent days.
On Wednesday, the state reported 5,507 new COVID cases, bringing the rolling statewide seven-day new case average to 7,185.
There are currently 1,210 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 278 of whom are in the ICU.
According to the state’s weekly epidemiology report released Wednesday, unvaccinated people accounted for 83% of COVID hospitalizations, while those who were fully vaccinated accounted for only 14.3%.
Oklahoma has recorded a total of 12,697 COVID-related deaths, 261 of them in Norman.