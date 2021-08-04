Following Oklahoma’s continued rise in reported cases of COVID-19, Norman reported a significant increase in virus cases over the past week.
On Wednesday, the City of Norman reported 270 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, the highest new case report the city has seen in months.
The 270 new cases bring Norman’s cumulative case count to 14,995.
The city reported no additional COVID-related deaths Wednesday, leaving Norman’s COVID-19 death toll at 198 as of Wednesday
The state’s reporting system is investigating deaths from the start of the pandemic until now, and does not release the exact date of a COVID-related death.
The health department has reported 14,462 recoveries in the city.
County numbers
Cleveland County reported 656 new COVID cases over the last week, the most the county has reported since the state started reporting local cases on a weekly basis back in March.
This week’s update brings the county’s cumulative case count to 32,870.
The state on Wednesday reported three additional deaths in Cleveland County, though the investigative reporting process makes it unclear exactly when the death occurred.
The county’s COVID-related death toll is now at 449.
State numbers
The state has recorded a cumulative total of 488,338 COVID-19 cases, with 2,160 of them reported Wednesday.
The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases is at 1,755, the highest level it’s been since February.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s provisional death count, there have been 8,754 COVID-related deaths in the state.
The state’s separate reporting and investigation system has recorded 7,531 confirmed COVID-19-related deaths.
As of Wednesday, there were 810 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oklahoma, 236 of them in the ICU. Thirty-six of those 607 are pediatric hospitalizations.
Statewide, a total of 1.6 million Oklahomans are fully vaccinated, leaving about half of Oklahoma’s adults unvaccinated and at a heightened risk for COVID-19.