The City of Norman reported over 3,200 new COVID cases in the past week, its highest new case number in well over a year as cases and hospitalizations continue to increase across the state of Oklahoma.
Throughout the month of January, Norman has reported more than 1,000 cases for each week. But the new cases reported Monday, Jan. 24 show that over the past week, Norman reported 3,289 new COVID cases, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
There are an estimated 5,443 active COVID cases throughout the city. There have been 268 COVID-19 related deaths in Norman, the health department reports, with six of those added in the past week.
On Wednesday, the state reported 8,160 new COVID cases. Of the new cases, 887 are about 14 days old. The new report brings Oklahoma’s seven-day rolling average for new cases to 11,148. Statewide, there are an estimated 125,648 active COVID cases.
There are 1,826 total COVID hospitalizations in the state, 346 of them in the ICU. Of the total hospitalizations, 58 are pediatric hospitalizations.