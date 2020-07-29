NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths in Norman — the city's first in more than a month — as the city also reported 57 new cases Wednesday.
The update brings Norman's COVID-19 case total to 1,202 with 958 recoveries. The city's COVID-related death toll is now at 26.
Before Wednesday, Norman had not reported a new COVID-19 death since June 10. Norman's three newest deaths are among 14 additional deaths the State Department of Health reported Wednesday.
The department did not specify exactly when any of the latest deaths occurred, but noted that none were identified in the last 24 hours.
The three people who died in Norman were two 50-64-year-old men and one man 65 or older. None of the deaths appeared in the latest Norman nursing home numbers, which were last updated Tuesday evening.
With 848 new cases reported Wednesday, Oklahoma's statewide cumulative case total stands at 34,623. Wednesday's new case number is down from the quadruple-digit new caseloads the state has reported the last three days, bringing the state's seven-day case average down slightly.
The Health Department has also reported 26,386 recoveries. As of Tuesday evening's executive order report, Oklahoma was showing a 6.5% positive rate out of all the test results the state has recorded.
The state's executive orders this week have also begun acknowledging the lag time between the administration and results of COVID-19 tests.
In the Tuesday executive order report, the Health Department noted that in the 1,089 new cases reported Tuesday, 88% of specimens were collected in the nearly two-week time span of July 15-27. It is unclear when the other 12% of the specimens were collected.
The state's hospitalization update on Tuesday evening showed 663 current confirmed and suspected COVID-related hospitalizations, 228 of them in the ICU. The overall hospitalization level is the state's highest to date.
With the three latest deaths in Norman, Cleveland County's COVID-related death toll reached 45 Wednesday.
The state reported 173 new cases in Cleveland County Wednesday, which is by far the county's highest-ever single-day case increase. The state has now reported 2,382 total cases and 1,844 recoveries in Cleveland County.
As of Tuesday's executive order report, the Health Department has reported 143 total COVID-19 cases, 121 recoveries and 19 total deaths across six Norman nursing homes.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
