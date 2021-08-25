Norman on Wednesday reported nearly 400 new COVID cases over one week, continuing to follow the statewide trend of increasing COVID-19 cases.
On Wednesday, the city reported 387 new COVID-19 cases, all recorded over the past week. Last week, the state reported 392 new COVID cases in Norman.
The 387 new cases bring Norman’s cumulative case count to 16,099. There are approximately 635 active COVID-19 cases in Norman.
The city reported five additional COVID-related deaths in the city Wednesday, raising Norman’s COVID-19 death toll to 206. The state’s reporting system is investigating deaths from the start of the pandemic until now, and does not release the exact date of a COVID-related death; while the five deaths were reported Wednesday, they did not necessarily occur within the last week.
The health department has reported 15,258 recoveries in the city.
County numbers
Cleveland County reported 992 new COVID cases over the last week, bringing the county’s cumulative case count to 35,791.
The state on Wednesday reported eight additional deaths in Cleveland County, though the investigative reporting process makes it unclear exactly when the deaths occurred.
The county’s COVID-related death toll is now at 465.
State numbers
The state has recorded a cumulative total of 534,922 COVID-19 cases, 2,534 of them reported Wednesday.
The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases is at 2,271. There are 20,191 active COVID-19 cases across the state.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s provisional death count, there have been 9,031 COVID-related deaths in the state.
As of Wednesday, there were 1,476 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oklahoma, 390 of them in the ICU. Sixty-six of those 1,476 are pediatric hospitalizations.
Though COVID numbers are spiking significantly, doctors at Norman Regional Health System said Oklahomans should not put off medical treatment if it is needed.
“People need to stay on their normal schedule of self care,” said Dr. Aaron Boyd, the Chief Medical Officer at NRHS. “A lot of people are saying they’re waiting now until it gets better. Well, we don't know what the months of October and November will look like. We thought things were going to be better after April, right? I think people need to stay on their normal pattern and schedule of care.”
To schedule a COVID-19 test through NRHS, visit the scheduling portal on their website.
Statewide, a total of 1.6 million Oklahomans are fully vaccinated, leaving about half of Oklahoma’s adults unvaccinated and at a heightened risk for COVID-19.
To schedule an appointment to get vaccinated, visit vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or visit a local pharmacy.