Norman reported Wednesday the most new COVID-19 cases to be recorded in a single week since the last week in January as the city continues to follow the state trend in increasing cases.
On Wednesday, the City of Norman reported 392 new COVID-19 cases recorded over the past week. Last week, the state reported 325 new COVID cases in Norman.
The 392 new cases bring Norman’s cumulative case count to 15,712. There are approximately 610 active COVID-19 cases in Norman.
The city reported no additional COVID-related deaths Wednesday, so Norman’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 201. The state’s reporting system is investigating deaths from the start of the pandemic until now and does not release the exact date of a COVID-related death.
The health department has reported 14,901 recoveries in the city.
County numbers
Cleveland County reported 1,046 new COVID cases over the last week, the most new cases the county has reported since the state began sharing local case updates on a weekly basis in March.
This week’s update brings the county’s cumulative case count to 34,799.
The state on Wednesday reported three additional deaths in Cleveland County, though the investigative reporting process makes it unclear exactly when the deaths occurred.
The county’s COVID-related death toll is now at 457.
State numbers
The state has recorded a cumulative total of 519,023 COVID-19 cases, with 2,360 of them reported Wednesday.
The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases is at 2,210. There are 19,704 active COVID-19 cases across the state.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s provisional death count, there have been 8,906 COVID-related deaths in the state.
As of Wednesday, there were 1,279 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oklahoma, 346 of them in the ICU. Forty-eight of those 1,279 are pediatric hospitalizations.
While the state does not provide city-specific hospitalization numbers, The Transcript is in talks with Norman Regional Health Systems in an attempt to get up-to-date local hospitalization data from NRHS. The Transcript will be reporting that data once it is made available.
Statewide, a total of 1.6 million Oklahomans are fully vaccinated, leaving about half of Oklahoma’s adults unvaccinated and at a heightened risk for COVID-19.