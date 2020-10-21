NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 43 new COVID-19 cases and an additional COVID-related death in Norman on Wednesday.
The state has reported 4,082 cumulative COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths in Norman.
Norman has now reported nine COVID-19-related deaths in the last month alone. Two of the latest deaths, both reported within the last week, appear tied to the local Oklahoma Veterans Center, which has now reported three cumulative deaths, 54 cumulative cases and 28 recoveries since March.
Oklahoma reported 1,307 new cases statewide Wednesday, bringing the state's cumulative case total to 110,855. The state's seven-day case average is at about 1,177.
Oklahoma's hospitalization numbers again reached their highest level yet on Tuesday evening. Tuesday's executive order report showed 870 confirmed and suspected hospitalizations in the state. Oklahoma does not report city or county-specific hospitalization numbers for counties other than Tulsa and Oklahoma.
The state is reporting an 8.2% case positivity rate.
Oklahoma reported 19 additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the state's death toll to 1,210.
With 79 new cases Wednesday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 7,843. The county has recorded 87 COVID-related deaths and 6,780 recoveries.
Moore reported 18 new cases Wednesday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,392. Moore has reported 15 COVID-related deaths and 1,182 recoveries.
The county remains at an Orange Level on the Health Department's risk assessment map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan Friday.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Do you have more information, story ideas, questions or tips about COVID-19 in Norman? Tell us here:
