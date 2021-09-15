Norman on Wednesday reported more than 500 new COVID cases, a slight decrease in cases from last week’s report.
The city reported 559 new COVID-19 cases, all recorded over the past week. Last Wednesday, the state reported 648 new COVID cases in Norman, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
This week’s new cases bring Norman’s cumulative case count to 17,836. The city has approximately 919 active cases, according to Department of Health records.
The state reported four new COVID-related deaths Wednesday, bringing Norman’s cumulative COVID-19 death toll to 212 people, records show. The Department of Health has reported 16,705 recoveries in Norman.
Norman COVID numbers reflect last summer’s pandemic. No public entities in the city are mandating or enforcing mask wearing or social distancing that were in place this time last year.
County numbers
Cleveland County reported 1,125 new COVID cases over the last week. This new report is slightly less than last Wednesday’s report of 1,361 new cases. The 1,125 new cases bring the county’s cumulative case count to 39,615, Department of Health records show.
The state on Wednesday reported seven deaths in Cleveland County. The county’s COVID-related death toll is now 481, records show.
There are 37,287 recoveries reported in the county, records show.
State numbers
The state has recorded 587,687 COVID-19 cases, 1,966 of them reported Wednesday, Department of Health records show.
The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases is at 2,209. Records show there are 17,952 active COVID-19 cases across the state.
There are 9,642 COVID-related deaths in the state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s provisional death count. The state’s separate reporting and investigation system has recorded 8,440 COVID-related deaths in Oklahoma.
As of Wednesday, there were 1,281 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oklahoma, 360 of them in the ICU, according to the state health department.
Statewide, a total of 1.8 million Oklahomans are fully vaccinated, leaving about half of Oklahoma’s adults unvaccinated and at a heightened risk for COVID-19, according to the Department of Health.
To schedule a COVID-19 test through Norman Regional Health System, visit the scheduling portal on its website.
To schedule a vaccination appointment, visit vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or a local pharmacy.