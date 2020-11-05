NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one additional death and 99 new COVID-19 cases in Norman Thursday as the state reported a record-shattering single-day increase in cases.
The city has now recorded 60 COVID-19-related deaths, 21 of them reported in the last month alone. The Health Department does not report the exact dates when individual COVID-19 deaths occur.
The Health Department amended its executive order report format last week, and is no longer showing case and death numbers in longterm care facilities on a nightly basis. The change means it is not possible to tell if any of the latest deaths were in Norman nursing homes.
Norman's cumulative case total is at 4,693, with 4,118 recoveries.
Oklahoma reported a massive new case load on Thursday with 2,101 new cases in the state, bringing Oklahoma's cumulative case total to 129,873. The state's seven-day case average is at 1,382.
This is the first time the state has ever reported a single-day case increase of more than 2,000 cases. Officials noted last week that the late October ice storm shut down many testing sites, and may have delayed last week's results by a few days.
However, Oklahoma is also experiencing record hospitalization numbers. Wednesday evening's executive order report showed 1,055 current confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state. Wednesday was the second day in a row that Oklahoma reported hospitalizations above 1,000.
The state has reported more than 100 deaths in the last week alone.
With 21 additional deaths reported statewide Thursday, the state's death toll rose to 1,413. Two of the 21 deaths occurred in Cleveland County; one occurred in Norman, and one in Moore.
With 150 new cases Thursday, Cleveland County's cumulative case total reached 9,021. The two additional deaths reported Thursday bring the county death toll to 110.
The Health Department has reported 7,914 recoveries in the county.
Moore reported 39 new cases Thursday, bringing the city's cumulative total to 1,654. Moore has now reported 18 COVID-related deaths.
Friday's update to the Health Department's risk assessment map once more places the county at an Orange Level on the map and an Orange Level 2 in the State Department of Health and Norman Public Schools' reopening plan. For the week of Oct. 23-29, Cleveland County reported 27.4 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH website.
OU offers free on-campus testing at Cate Center 3 for students living on campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. OU Health Services also offers curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
Norman lab IMMY is hosting free drive-thru testing events every Monday through Friday and every Sunday at 2701 Corporate Centre Drive. The weekday events will run 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Sunday events 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is required ahead of time on IMMY's website at portal.immylabs.com, where the lab also posts other testing sites throughout the state.
The county health department is offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations.
The City of Norman's COVID data dashboard is available at normanok.gov/norman-coronavirus-updates.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
