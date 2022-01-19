The City of Norman reported over 3,000 new COVID cases in the past week, its highest new case number in well over a year as cases and hospitalizations continue to increase across the state of Oklahoma.
Throughout the month of January, Norman has reported more than 1,000 cases for each week. But the new cases reported Monday, Jan. 17 show that over the past week, Norman reported 3,074 new COVID cases, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
There are an estimated 4,522 active COVID cases throughout the city. There have been 262 COVID-19 related deaths in Norman, the health department reports, with one of those added in the past week.
Norman’s numbers come at a moment when the state is also seeing a dramatic rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations. Administrators at four Oklahoma City metro hospitals on Tuesday told the public they have no in-patient or ICU beds available due to the sudden surge in COVID hospitalizations.
On Wednesday, the state reported 10,001 new COVID cases, bringing Oklahoma’s seven-day rolling average for new cases to 11,118. Statewide, there are an estimated 112,540 active COVID cases.
There are 1,599 total COVID hospitalizations in the state, 339 of them in the ICU. Of the total hospitalizations, 69 are pediatric hospitalizations.