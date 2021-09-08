Norman on Wednesday reported its largest increase in new COVID-19 cases since January.
The city reported 648 new COVID-19 cases, all recorded over the past week. Last Wednesday, the state reported 530 new COVID cases in Norman, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
This week’s new cases bring Norman’s cumulative case count to 17,277. The city has approximately 951 active cases, according to Department of Health records.
The state reported no new COVID-related deaths Wednesday, keeping Norman’s cumulative COVID-19 death toll at 208 people, records show. The state’s reporting system is investigating deaths from the start of the pandemic until now and does not release the exact date of COVID-related deaths.
The Department of Health has reported 16,118 recoveries in Norman.
County numbers
Cleveland County reported 1,361 new COVID cases over the last week, more than last Wednesday’s report of 1,338 new cases. The 1,361 new cases bring the county’s cumulative case count to 38,490, Department of Health records show.
The state on Wednesday reported two deaths in Cleveland County, though it is unclear when they happened. The county’s COVID-related death toll is now 474, records show.
There are 35,929 recoveries reported in the county, records show.
State numbers
The state has recorded a cumulative total of 572,223 COVID-19 cases, 1,300 of them reported Wednesday, Department of Health records show.
The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases is at 2,532. Records show there are 20,432 active COVID-19 cases across the state.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s provisional death count, there are 9,370 COVID-related deaths in the state. The state’s separate reporting and investigation system has recorded 8,208 COVID-related deaths in Oklahoma.
As of Wednesday, there were 1,395 people hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oklahoma, 317 of them in the ICU. Twenty-nine of those 1,395 are pediatric hospitalizations, records show.
“The most recent hospitalization data for Oklahoma shows 63% of all hospitalizations currently are in people below the age of 65,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s chief quality officer. “The age group that has the most admissions is 55 to 64 years of age right now in Oklahoma.”
To schedule a COVID-19 test through Norman Regional Health System, visit the scheduling portal on its website.
Statewide, a total of 1.7 million Oklahomans are fully vaccinated, leaving about half of Oklahoma’s adults unvaccinated and at a heightened risk for COVID-19, according to the Department of Health.
To schedule a vaccination appointment, visit vaccinate.oklahoma.gov or a local pharmacy.