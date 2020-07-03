NORMAN — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported a record leap in local COVID-19 cases Friday, showing 49 new cases in Norman.
The state's total grew by 526 new cases Friday, bringing Oklahoma's cumulative COVID-19 case total to 15,065. The state has reported 11,519 recoveries.
Friday's new case total is the second-largest single-day case increase in the state, and the largest single-day increase in Norman to date.
The Health Department reported three additional COVID-19-related deaths Friday, bringing the state's death toll to 398. None of the latest deaths are in Cleveland County or Norman.
As cases continue to spike in Oklahoma, experts have recommended that Oklahomans continue to wear face masks, practice social distancing and good hygiene and be cautious in situations where spread is possible. The case spike is due to increased positive test rates and community spread, not increased testing, health officials say.
Tulsa and Oklahoma City adopted renewed restrictions on public gatherings and mandated masks for bar and restaurant employees this week. Norman Mayor Breea Clark and the city council will consider a mask ordinance at Tuesday's city council meeting.
Statewide hospitalizations went up again Thursday, when the state's executive order report showed 391 current confirmed and suspected COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma. The number is up from Wednesday's 368 hospitalizations and up from 308 hospitalizations last Thursday.
Brittni McGill, Norman Regional Health System's chief nursing officer, told The Transcript Wednesday that Norman's COVID-related hospitalizations have been "very manageable" so far.
With 49 new cases reported Friday, Norman's cumulative case total is now at 506. The Health Department has reported 355 recoveries and 23 deaths in Norman.
Friday's update shows that 68 of the newest cases are in Cleveland County. The number is the highest single-day county case increase to date.
The county has now reported 1,003 total COVID-19 cases, 737 of them recovered. The county's COVID-19-related death toll stands at 40.
The Cleveland County Health Department has designated bars, pool parties, house gatherings, weddings, funerals and faith-based activities as the events most likely to contribute to COVID-19 spread locally.
Thursday evening's executive order report showed 128 total COVID-19 cases, 109 recoveries and 19 total deaths across six Norman nursing homes. The numbers have not moved since Brookhaven Extensive Care reported one new case Monday.
Thursday's report shows that 205 of the state's then-395 COVID-related deaths occurred in nursing homes or longterm care facilities.
The Health Department is operating testing locations throughout the state at places and times listed on the OSDH’s website.
The county health department is also offering curbside tests by appointment at its Moore and Norman locations. OU Health Services also is offering curbside tests by appointment to OU students, faculty or staff.
