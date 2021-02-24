After finding a Facebook post from concerned locals in Noble about a dog attached to a chain outdoors in below-freezing temperatures last week, Norman business owner Rebecca Bean felt a call to action.
As an arctic blast moved through the state just before Valentine’s Day, Bean and fellow volunteer Andrea Clark went to do a welfare check at a trailer park in rural Noble. Clark and Bean showed up to find not only a dog chained to a trailer with only a hole for shelter, but multiple dogs in poor condition.
“We initially thought it was just one red dog named Rowdy,” Bean said. “…There were reports of two Great Pyrenees that were running loose on the property as well. When I showed up with [Clark] and her son, we saw many more dogs, including three puppies.”
Bean asked the property owner if she could try to find the dogs a better home, and to her surprise, he agreed and attempted to help round up the puppies.
With their combined efforts, Great Pyrenees Peanut and Natasha were put inside crates in Bean’s car. A male dog, Boris, was too skittish to catch, Bean said.
Last Monday, Bean returned to the property to pick up Boris and came home with another dog, Jacket, that required medical attention.
“The brutal cold had already set in,” Bean said. “We’re lucky we got him when we did. They were all scared and have been learning to feel safe.”
Bean said the dogs have opened up slowly and are now in better health after receiving care from Village Veterinary Care.
“[Their] staff takes extraordinary care of us,” Bean said. “They all have their first round of vaccines now, and medicines for all the ailments you’d expect from puppies who lived almost wild on unincorporated county land.”
In recent posts on Facebook from Bean, Boris, Natasha and Peanut can be seen frolicking in the snow seemingly full of energy and content.
On Saturday afternoon, Jacket was introduced to a potential new family and forever home.
Bean said Jacket’s first night in his new home went well. and his new brother, a 4-year-old German shepherd, is equally jealous and excited to have a new friend in the home.
She said once Jacket is neutered and microchipped, his adoption will be finalized.
For now, Boris, Natasha and Peanut will stay with Bean, receiving nourishment and building trust in humans until they are ready to be placed in a forever home.
Bean said she, her husband and friends have been fostering dogs since 2014. She estimates they have fostered and found new homes for around 100 dogs in that time.
“Sometimes we’ve needed to have a rescue pull an animal for us and help with the paperwork,” Bean said. “For the most part, the generosity of this community, and the eagerness that folks have to adopt, rather than buy from a breeder, has been all we’ve needed to save so many animals.”
Bean is raising funds through GoFundMe to help with the cost of vetting all of the animals, along with providing care for and rehoming other dogs still on the property.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us,” Bean said in a post on the fundraiser page. “We are deeply grateful to this community for entrusting us to do this work. It’s a labor of love, and we need all the support to make it happen.”
Jeff Elkins covers business, living and community stories for The Transcript. Reach him at Jelkins@normantranscript.com or at @JeffElkins12 on Twitter.
