Norman residents Stephanie, 46, and Dirk O'Hara, 51, have learned how to wrangle three children, including boy-girl twins. Every night, Stephanie said she checks on her children, son, Aiden, 12, and miracle twins Stella and Smith, 4, before bedtime, thanking her lucky stars and God for her family of five.
Stephanie said the birth of her twins would have been impossible without the use of a surrogate, a decision the couple made after battling infertility for six years.
Stephanie has now written a memoir, “Angel Wings,” about her experiences with infertility to help encourage and lift up other women who might be struggling to grow their families.
She said the memoir, set to release in August, has been her main focus since her twins, who were born Sept. 8, 2015, turned 1. The former owner of O Asian Fusion and a transportation company decided to step away her businesses to focus on raising her two toddlers and begin writing her passion project.
Infertility journey
Stephanie and Dirk have been married almost 16 years, and both of them wanted a big family. She said Dirk, who grew up in Tuttle, proposed to her on his family's farm, asking, “Will you marry me and have my five children?” She happily said yes, and the couple had their first child, Aiden, in 2008 with no complications.
About a year and a half later, she said they began trying for a second child and she became pregnant again.
“That's when things began a downward spiral,” she said.
Stephanie said she miscarried over a holiday weekend and sent her husband and son to the farm while she stayed home.
“I lied in bed not knowing what to do,” she said, adding that she felt embarrassed, alone, sad and mad. She felt like her body was failing her and that she was failing her husband.
Stephanie said she got out of bed and drove to Barnes & Noble and asked an English woman behind the counter where the section on infertility and miscarriages was. After the woman called the request odd and said she had never had anyone ask for a book like that, she stormed out and cried in her car.
“At that moment, God laid it on my heart that I would write a book to help the next person that feels this way. That was Year 1,” she said. “I didn't want the next person to feel the way I felt, and I wanted to be a message of hope and a message of support. So that was the genesis for the memoir.”
Over six years, Stephanie lost seven babies. She said the couple went through lots of medications, counseling and infertility treatments over six years, including trips to Oklahoma City and Colorado to undergo in vitro fertilization treatments following her sixth miscarriage.
“It's interesting, because it starts off just a little hurdle and it's a bump in the road and you tell yourself it's meant to be and you give yourself all these excuses of why this pregnancy wasn't supposed to be valid, that there was a plan and a reason,” said Dirk, who is in the elder care and funeral home industry. “As you go, each step of the way, it gets harder to make a decision of do you keep trying or do you look for alternative means? At the same time, you're focused on your wife because she's feeling like a failure. She's blaming herself, and it's of no fault of her own.”
During IVF treatments, the couple froze some embryos. Stephanie became pregnant for a seventh time but miscarried again.
“After that miscarriage, I knew it was time for me to hang up the dream of ever trying to be pregnant. I could get pregnant, but I couldn't keep pregnancies. So it just became more and more dangerous,” she said.
Choosing to use a surrogate
Dirk said they started considering adoption and other means when Stephanie's best friend, Stacy Cook, offered to carry their children, so that opened the couple to the path of using a surrogate, or a gestational carrier. Cook underwent treatments for three months but was unable to help, so the couple researched surrogacy agencies, eventually selecting one out of Texas, due to surrogacy not being legal in Oklahoma at that time.
When asked about their reactions to considering surrogacy, Dirk said their first thoughts were “Are we crazy? Will someone really do this, and are we really going to go down this path of bringing another family in to carry our babies into this world with us? It's not something you've ever thought about until you're in that situation.”
The couple was soon matched with Tiffany Baker and her family, a mother of two girls who had previously carried twins for another couple and lived in a suburb of Dallas in north Texas.
After the couples were matched, they met for lunch in Texas and “hit it off.” Stephanie described Baker as an angel to their family.
Baker said she started the surrogacy process in 2009 and it was a family decision. After she became pregnant with her second child, she said she told a friend the news and joy and pain flashed across the friend's face. Baker said she realized that God had given her a gift and that she could use that gift to help others grow their families. At the time, her girls were ages 4 and 6. Now, they're both teens.
Baker said doctors implanted two of the couple's embryos into her, because the odds are better that one will take. However, both developed and became health children for the O'Haras.
“It was just God's plan,” said Baker. “What I loved is that Stephanie and Dirk were an amazing couple, and we could tell their heart for people, heart for God and heart for family. We knew wanted to do this journey with them.”
Baker said the O'Haras attended all of the doctors' visits, and when the ultrasound showed a girl and a boy, she looked over at Stephanie, who was practically jumping up and down with excitement.
Now, with three kids, Stephanie said their family is complete.
Stephanie said big brother Aiden was ecstatic about his siblings, and he had been praying for a brother and sister every night for years.
“He loves them and realizes how miraculous it is that they're here. When you struggle with infertility, you're just in awe of what a miracle it is after so much loss,” Stephanie said.
Stephanie said her and Aiden are working on a children's book about the many paths to parenthood and how children shouldn't be afraid to pray a bold prayer.
Becoming an advocate for the infertile
Since the twins' birth, the O'Haras have developed a close relationship with the Bakers, occasionally visiting back and forth and starting Baby Blessings Ministry online to support women who struggle with infertility and growing their families.
Stephanie also formed the yourangelwings.net, which offers support, devotionals, inspiration, hope, encouragement and information for women regarding infertility and alternative paths to parenthood.
“I want to be an advocate for the infertile,” Stephanie said.
Throughout this experience, Dirk said he learned how much grit Stephanie had throughout this experience, and she somehow remained positive and loving despite hardships. Also, the couple has grown stronger and now prays together regularly.
“I love how Stephanie is using the things that she's gone through to help other people, and I really admire that and appreciate that, and I know that they way that she presents and the way she writes is such a gift,” Baker said. “I just know this book is going to help a lot of ppl and is going to encourage them and give them hope in their journey.”
