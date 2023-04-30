Norman residents who participated in a public exchange of ideas to shape Norman’s future growth said they came away from the One Norman Visioning Summit with a sense of hope, excitement and optimism.
Caleb McGee said he went into the meeting with the concern that one part of the community would be overrepresented against another, but instead he found “a little bit of everybody.”
“I think most of us understand that the city is going to keep growing whether we want it or not, so we all need to team up to find that sustainable growth,” McGee told The Transcript. “But it’s going to take all of us.”
The Norman Economic Development Coalition (NEDC) formed the One Norman Vision steering committee and a task force to further its economic development plan at the guidance of a 2021 study by Economic Strategy Professionals.The study found a lack of collaboration and unity beset progress in Norman.
Wednesday night’s summit was the first of three public meetings to help the coalition formulate the community’s goals and prioritize the city’s needs, according to NEDC.
In addition to public input, attendees elected community members to the One Norman Vision Taskforce.
The meeting drew around 200 residents, an array of people who varied by race, socioeconomic status, age and backgrounds as they converged in breakout sessions to hash out the challenges and potential for their city.
Civil discourse
Participants were urged to keep their rapport civil, to turn off their cell phones in the interest of engaged listening and to set aside their political or business agendas before breaking into collaborative sessions.
Common subjects emerged that have drawn political tension in City Council elections and public meetings, including increased public safety funding, affordable housing, rural preservation in east Norman, water supply concerns and zoning limitations on development.
Despite those “delicate” subjects, attendees said the discourse remained civil, including steering committee co-chair and Ward 8 City Council member, Matt Peacock.
“There were a lot of delicate topics covered, but we were able to identify some common ground, and I am very optimistic that this process will lead to a vision that represents all Normanites,” Peacock said after the meeting. “I feel that the initial meeting of the vision task force was a huge success, and I want to thank the participants for engaging in civil and constructive discussions.”
Aubrey Sanchez said he enjoyed hearing people speak of their passion for key issues.
“It’s almost as if people are called to certain issues,” he said.
Those varied issues are connected, Sanchez said, but it will require unity to see them through.
“It’s a collaborative effort,” he said. “Recently there has been so much divide us. Different socio economics, different political ideas, old money, new money – there’s just been so much division and you can tie our decline to that division. The best Norman is the Norman that works together.”
McGee said he walked away from the meeting feeling as if “we’re all on the same team and that’s nice.”
Priorities posted
After the eight breakout groups reconvened in the auditorium at the Nancy O’Brian Performing Arts Center, each group’s list of 10 priorities was posted and they announced an elected member to the task force. None of those members were elected officials.
According to the tabulation from Wednesday night’s breakout sessions, the top issues were affordable housing, business retention and expansion, high quality jobs, quality of life improvements, and zoning to allow more mixed-use neighborhoods.
A chart from those results showed the highest priorities ranked 26.51% for quality of life, 18.07% for economic development, 16.87% for government, and both 15.66% for infrastructure and private sector leadership. Education scored the lowest at 7.23%.
The groups’ topics will be forwarded to the task force for consideration as it composes a draft of the coalition’s priorities, said Crystal Romanyszyn, NEDC senior vice president.
NEDC President and CEO Lawrence McKinney said the task force is on the right path.
“Very pleased with the diverse turnout,” McKinney said. “Pleased to see who they elected to the task force. I think we’re on the right track and we’re going to keep moving forward.”
McKinney said they’re still holding out for a few seats on the task force to ensure all city wards are as equally represented as possible. So far, approximately 140 members have been selected, he said.
One Norman’s steering committee selected task force members who are “reflective of the age, race and gender of Norman overall, while primarily focusing on work and volunteer experience as the deciding factor,” One Norman’s Promise document read.
The next public forum will be held May 10 at The National Weather Center, 120 David L. Boren Blvd. The task force will meet throughout June and hold a public meeting to release its draft report and accept public comment on July 19 at the Nancy O’ Brian Performing Arts Center, 1801 Stubbeman Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.