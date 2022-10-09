Norman residents use their city’s parks system at a rate higher than the national average — and they had something to say about future improvements, a city commissioned survey found.
The city hired ETC Institute to survey residents to assess the overall satisfaction of the parks and recreation department and improve services, the report indicates. ETC obtained answers from 417 residents, with a 95% confidence level of accurate results.
The survey results found 85% of those who responded said they or someone in their household have used parks in the last year, with 35% who said they had participated in a park program in the last year. The national average for park users is 76% of households and 32% for households which use park programs.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Olsen said the survey was important for several reasons.
“We have high expectations from our residents when it comes to City services, including our Parks, but we were happy to see that people use the Parks and use them above the National average every day,” he said. “This survey is a road map for the next five years on what the Parks and Recreation department requests for capital projects, what we program in our parks and community centers, and what is the best way for us to communicate what we do as a parks department through marketing to the community.”
The survey found that overall, 58% of respondents said they rated the city’s parks “good,” and 24% “excellent” while the national average is 52% and 27% respectively.
Improvements residents asked for included more information about park events, security and more adult recreation activities.
Survey participants seemed to think parks had enough events for children. Olsen agreed there is “a gaping hole in offering programs for adults.”
“The survey indicated they want more fitness opportunities and public gardening, which we will focus on in the near future,” he said.
The top priority respondents listed is the need for more trails and walkable pathways.
“Not a massive surprise to us is that trails are our residents’ number one priority,” he said. “There has been a change in how people exercise and get their daily fitness needs over the past decade, and having a sound trail system is a big way to satisfy one of their needs.”
The survey will also inform a new Parks Master Plan, which the city hopes to conduct in 2024.
Some park improvements have been paid for with the voter-approved Norman Forward Sales Tax and Olsen hopes voters will support a second round of the tax after it expires in 2030.
“Norman Forward is working on adding several miles of trails before that program expires in 2030. Norman is planning to conduct a new Parks and Trail master plan in 2024, which would possibly outline what quality of life improvements could go into Norman Forward 2.”
The tax has completed numerous park improvements, the new Westwood Family Aquatics Center, Westwood Indoor Tennis facility, the central and east Norman Public Library, and the new Songbird Park. Ongoing projects include the Young Family Athletics Center, which is an indoor water and multi-sports complex, the Senior Wellness Center and improvements to Griffin Park.
Respondents were asked to rank the top three items that should receive emphasis in the next five years. Maintenance of parks was highest, with 59% who said it was the high priority.
Security was ranked by 46% and 33% for improved communication regarding events and facilities. Just behind the top three, 22% said a variety of programs, and adult programs, should be important.
The survey showed that respondents used parks more than several other organizations or destinations available to them.
At 73%, parks beat out the 54% who said they used University of Oklahoma grounds, 45% who used state and county parks, and 27% who used private gyms.
Olsen added that quality of life features in a city — amenities and things to do — are an important anchor for population and economic growth.
“Quality of life in any community is essential,” he said. “It is how we retain residents and attract new people to move here, and has a lot to do with how we get businesses to set up shop in Norman.”
