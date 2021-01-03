Norman residents react to $600 stimulus check

The second wave of stimulus checks is set to hit bank accounts in the coming weeks after the latest COVID-19 aid bill was approved by President Donald Trump last month.
With the Caring for Americans with Supplemental Help (CASH) Act — which would raise the stimulus check from $600 to $2,000 — being stonewalled by Republicans in the Senate, the $600 stimulus check is what Americans will be receiving after months of financial strain and hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republican Congressman Tom Cole, who represents Norman in Washington, voted in favor of the $2,000 stimulus package when it passed the house with an overwhelming majority.
“The wrath of the coronavirus pandemic has caused unprecedented hardships for many Americans, and I applaud President Trump for urging Congress to deliver more targeted relief to individuals and families in the form of stimulus checks,” Cole said in a statement. “I am proud to support the president’s request to increase the amount on checks soon to reach most Americans, providing additional help as we continue to grapple with the uncertainties and challenges facing our communities.”
Not all Oklahoma lawmakers in Washington were fond of the CASH Act. Sen. James Lankford was highly critical of the bill in a post on Facebook.
“Reading through the House passed bill to give $2K checks out — it is NOT[sic] what the President asked for — it is MUCH bigger,” Lankford said on Facebook. “The bill Speaker Pelosi passed this week would send a family of 5, $10,000 and would provide checks to families making up to $350,000 a year. It is almost half a trillion dollars of new printed money.”
The amendment has yet to be voted on in the Senate.
Some local residents are skeptical that $600 will be enough to get them through the pandemic.
Norman resident Melissa Duncan has not been able to work during the pandemic due to her disability. Although her husband still has a job, his overtime was cut and bills have been piling up, she said.
“[This $600] will help pay the mortgage,” Duncan said. “I’m needing a wheelchair, too, and I haven’t been able to afford even a used one. So, I’m getting a wheelchair when I get [the stimulus].”
Although this $600 won’t go a long way, they plan on rationing it out between different expenses, she said. Even with trying to make it last as long as possible, Duncan said she knows it will be gone within the first month.
“Not only [will it go toward my mortgage], but it will go toward paying for groceries as well,” Duncan said. “Since I’m disabled, I don’t bring in any money. So, that will go toward paying bills and stuff this month.”
She said that if she and her husband were to get $2,000, it would make things a whole lot easier.
“I can actually pay off some of my medical bills I have from my surgeries,” Duncan said. “We also have some repairs we have to make around our house, so [if we were to get $2,000] we could maybe actually talk about getting that done.”
State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, has been heavily involved in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program in Oklahoma and believes $600 is a “slap in the face” to those who need the money the most.
“This money is meant to tie people over and $600 is not enough to tie anyone over,” Rosecrants said. “... Yes, people are happy to get something — it’s not like sour grapes — but it’s, ‘Hey, this isn’t even going to keep me going for a month.’ It’s underwhelming to the folks that need the most and to me, why not do the best we can for everybody?”
Rosecrants believes that if Sen. Lankford, and Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-OK, were to just listen to their constituents, they would automatically be in support of the $2,000 stimulus package.
“If they listen to their constituents, then they’ll see that this is a popular thing and it is something that many people need at this particular point,” Rosecrants said. “... If you talk to some of them, $2,000 isn’t even enough to get them back on their feet but it’s something and it’s more than $600. And, at this particular point, I don’t see why you don’t go all out and try to help Americans.”