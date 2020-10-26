NORMAN — The Cleveland County Courthouse is starting its second week in this month's jury terms with a new round of trials this week.
All of the trials are set to begin at 9 a.m. Monday.
District Judge Thad Balkman is presiding over a case involving two people charged following alleged child sexual abuse.
According to a court affidavit, Anthony Lynn Defreeze, 45, of Norman, is facing six counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under age 16 that allegedly occurred between September 2015 through September 2017. Defreeze, aka Anthony Lynn Dunn, was officially charged Aug. 31, 2018.
Jamie Ray Page, 37, of Norman, was charged Sept. 11, 2018, with enabling child sexual abuse and failure to report child sexual abuse over a two-year period, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network and a court affidavit. Zack Simmons is representing Page. DeFreeze is representing himself.
Attorneys representing the state will be Assistant District Attorneys Jennifer Austin and Christy Miller.
According to an affidavit, Defreeze is accused of inappropriately touching the privates of two children, ages 9 or 10, with his hands, fingers and privates. He also allegedly forced one child to touch his privates with her hands.
According to an affidavit, Page allegedly allowed Defreeze to have access to one child after she reported sexual assault to Page multiple times. Also, Page failed to report the alleged abuse to law enforcement officers.
Page's bond was $50,000, which was made Sept. 13, 2018. Defreeze's bond was $250,000. He remains in custody at the F. DeWayne Beggs Detention Center.
Other trials set to begin Monday include the following:
• District Judge Michael Tupper will hear a domestic violence case against Corbin Ray Castle, 24, of Moore, who is charged with domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and feloniously pointing a firearm. He is accused of assaulting a roommate with an 8-inch long serrated blade knife and pointing a 9mm gun at a responding officer May 18, 2018.
• Special Judge Lori Puckett will hear a case against Darren Lena Henry, 33, of Del City, who faces a first-degree burglary. He is accused of breaking and entering into an apartment July 22, 2016, in Oklahoma City inside Cleveland County limits by kicking in the front door while an 11-year-old girl was home alone.
According to a court affidavit, Henry had been at the home some time after 4 until 7:55 a.m. while the girl's mother was home, but he allegedly returned after the mother left. The daughter told her mother that Henry tried to get into her bedroom window, then kicked in the locked door. Henry claimed he had left something behind, searched the house, then left before the girl's mother returned.
According to the affidavit, he has three past felony convictions: assault with a dangerous weapon, concealing stolen property and second-degree burglary in Oklahoma County.
Jamie Berry
366-3532
Follow me @JamieStitches13
