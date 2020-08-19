On Aug. 25, Norman residents can vote on a $5 million bond proposition for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A part of GO Norman 2020, Proposition IV is one of four bonds totaling $119.9 million of project expenditures, and residents can vote on each of the four propositions. Proposition IV was developed by the City of Norman’s Economic Development Advisory Board at the request of Norman City Council to stimulate economic growth for the city’s small businesses.
According to the City of Norman’s website, if passed, a Small Business Relief Fund for economic and community development would be generated through property tax. The annual increase for Proposition IV would be based on property value, which would be $8.04, or 67 cents monthly for a property valued at $150,000.
Banker Chuck Thompson, chairman of the Economic Development Advisory Board, said it has been the board’s focus to have this program address employers that haven’t otherwise been helped by other assistance programs, such as the Paycheck Protection Program or the Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
“There’s been some concern about who can be funded, but that has been left broad, because if you want to help those who weren’t helped otherwise, you need to have it pretty wide open,” Thompson said. “However, I think there’s a focus on previously underserved employers as well as people who fell through the cracks with so many other programs.”
Brenda Hall, Norman city clerk, said priority for the funding will be based on a point system ranking businesses based on certain criteria.
According to the proposed guidelines for the proposition, businesses and organizations will receive points for the following:
• Operating as a minority-owned business
• Organizations and business which operated with capacity restrictions during the City of Norman’s Healthier at Home plan
• Organizations operating in lower-income Census block groups
• Organizations and businesses that did not qualify for other assistance programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic
• Organizations and businesses with needs directly resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic
• Organizations and businesses that demonstrate substantial financial impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic will have high priority
Hall said there will be four programs incorporated in the proposition, and businesses and organizations will be eligible for one of four proposed funding programs through the bond.
According to the proposed guidelines for the proposition, the first program is a revolving loan for organizations with 50 or fewer employees. This loan would have 1% interest for 5 years with a deferral period. Up to $125,000 could be received and organizations can only apply for one package.
A second loan for small business and nonprofit recovery would be available for organizations with 10 or fewer employees. This loan for up to $25,000 would have no interest, and start-up organizations are eligible for the loan. Organizations can only apply for one package.
The third program is a recovery grant called “We Love Norman.” This would be for organizations with fewer than five employees and nonprofits whose funding was impacted by fundraiser and event cancellations and postponements due to COVID-19 restrictions. This is a micro-grant for up to $10,000 and applicants may only apply for one package.
The fourth program, a grant, is proposed for technical assistance and training programs. Businesses would have the opportunity for reimbursement for training necessary to change their business model due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as developing an online presence, Hall said, and past expenses must have occurred after March 13. Qualifying organizations and businesses may apply for one additional package.
During a Visit Norman meeting Wednesday, Ward 4 Norman City Councilwoman Lee Hall said the intention is to vote on the plan by the Aug. 25 City Council.
Bond proceeds may be spent with or without the participation of other economic and community development agencies and entities, the ballot language reads. However, if $9 million in federal CARES [Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act]
Act funding is awarded to the city for purposes like economic and community development and relief, the city will not sell the bonds, therefore not creating a tax on the citizens, Thompson said.
“The EDAB recommended to the council that first the city should exhaust all other types of funding for the local economic stimulus. There were different channels through which money could come to Norman,” Thompson said. “At the time [it was written], it didn’t appear that any of that money would come through, so the council approved this $5 million bond to go to the vote of the people.”
Thompson said who will be in charge of underwriting the loans has yet to be clarified.
“The recommendation from the committee is to have a panel of experienced underwriters to act as a committee or a group to recommend to the council which applications should be approved or declined,” Thompson said.
According to the guidelines, ineligible entities include churches, public or private schools, government entities or elected official offices, financial institutions primarily engaged in lending, as well as political and lobbying organizations.
“There may be some fringe businesses that do some lending that might still qualify, but I do believe that personal finance companies, banks and anyone in the business of lending would not be eligible, as per the EDAB recommendation,” Thompson said.
Dan Schemm, executive director of Visit Norman, said this proposition goes to vote at a crucial time for Norman and anticipates more businesses having to permanently shut their doors in the coming months.
“With businesses closing right now [due to COVID-19], this is the perfect time to put this out there,” Schemm said in a meeting Wednesday.
Jeff Elkins
517-1933
Follow me @JeffElkins12
