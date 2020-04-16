Even as the hospitality industry suffers major blows from the COVID-19 crisis, some Norman restaurants are stepping up to feed community members in need.
In the last month, Norman restaurants have had to adjust to a new way of operating by offering curbside or delivery service and adjusting hours to ensure safety in the kitchen. At Sergio’s Italian Bistro and Scratch Kitchen and Cocktails, restaurant owners are now looking beyond their kitchens to give back.
Sergio’s owner Sergio Garcia is offering discounts and meal assistance to give back to a community he said has supported his business for the last eight years.
“Our restaurant is open because of the wonderful community we have…it’s a little bit like a payback to the community,” Garcia said.
Garcia has publicly offered half-off meal discounts to anyone in the beauty or restaurant industry, since he said he understands the hardships both businesses are facing right now. The restaurant owner also said that if someone were to message him seeking meals for a friend or family in need, he’d be ready to assist.
“We see the struggle our industry is going through, so [we want] to support our industry, our people,” Garcia said. “The beauty industry, I have people in that industry, so I can see that struggle as well.”
A few blocks away, at Scratch Kitchen and Cocktails, owner Brady Sexton said he’s already seen financial losses from COVID-19 impact his own family, and knows that other Norman families are struggling similarly.
"My family is pretty middle class and we lost half of our income, so how many other families have probably lost half, or all of their income?” Sexton said.
From the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, Scratch staff could call in a free meal on any day they needed it, Sexton said. But Sexton quickly realized that community members beyond Scratch’s employees could use the same opportunity, he said.
At first, Sexton posted on Facebook, offering free meals to anyone in need who messaged him. But Sexton said he “was a little disappointed,” by the meager response to the offer, and he was hoping to serve more than the six or seven people who reached out.
This week, Sexton tried something different. On Monday, Scratch offered free meals for curbside pickup starting at 4 p.m. as long as supplies lasted. The Scratch staff planned to hand out about 20 meals, but quickly had to adjust plans as cars started arriving.
Scratch ended up providing about 30 meals — each with about three servings — on Monday. The staff ran out of food, but only had to turn away about two customers, Sexton said.
Both Scratch and Sergio’s, like most other local businesses, have already taken a hit from the crisis.
Garcia said while business has been “fine” so far, the restaurant is down a few employees, and has had to adjust to a different shift schedule for those who have stayed. Sexton said that things have pickup up a bit since Scratch first started offering curbside service, and that there have been a few customers who order regularly just to support the business.
But for Garcia and Sexton, the loss of customers in their dining rooms hasn’t just been a financial hit. As restaurateurs, it’s been difficult not being able to serve people with the full hospitality and atmosphere that their establishments would normally offer, they said.
“We miss people — we miss the atmosphere and the happy faces, and the joy and everything that going out to eat meals means,” Garcia said.
Garcia said he hasn’t had many customers ask for Sergio’s discounts yet, and hasn’t seen much outreach for meal assistance. Sergio’s has been offering assistance and discounts on a case-by-case basis for some other customers, like doctors and police officers.
No matter the assistance he’s been able to offer so far, Garcia said Sergio’s will be there for anyone who needs help.
Scratch will continue to offer free meals every Monday at 4 p.m. for as long as the COVID-19 crisis lasts, or as long as the restaurant can stay open, Sexton said. Right now, Scratch has the ability to stay open through at least June, meaning the free meal service can last through June too. Sexton said he knows that some families may not have consistent access to food right now, so the meals Scratch is offering will be filling dishes like pasta.
Sexton said that while he’s had customers ask how they can contribute to the work Scratch is doing, he would encourage people to just continue supporting local restaurants like Scratch with curbside orders, gift card purchases or merchandise orders.
Sexton pointed to local printer University Silkscreen, which is offering a merchandise special supporting multiple local businesses. University Silkscreen is selling T-shirts printed with the names or logos of multiple local bands or businesses — including Scratch, Midway Deli and Lazy Circles Brewing — for $25, $7 of which goes to the business involved.
Garcia said he appreciates the curbside orders he’s received so far, and would encourage customers to continue ordering, purchase gift cards or follow and boost social media posts for Sergio’s and other restaurants. For anyone looking to help the community, Sergio’s is also accepting canned food donations that will go to Norman Meals on Wheels.
"If someone needs help, we’ll be happy to do it — it’s a business, but we want to help," Garcia said.
University Silkscreen's Norman merchandise is available at boostyourokbiz.com/.
Emma Keith
366-3537
Follow me @emma_ckeith
