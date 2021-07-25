A Norman native and restaurateur has teamed up with an Oklahoma clothing company owner and a Tulsa-based distiller to open a taco park on Main Street.
According to a spring 2021 report by Top Agency, one in five Americans now averages at least a taco per day.
Brady Sexton, owner of Scratch Kitchen & Cocktails on Main Street, partnered with Opolis Clothing co-owner Zac Holland and OK Distilling Co. owner Hunter Gambill to capitalize on the taco craze.
The three are opening Recess Taco Park, a concept offering al pastor tacos, cocktails and an outdoor gathering space with games at 223 W. Main St. in the old TOLY Park location.
Local dentist Dr. Gabriel Bird, who ran TOLY Park, remains the landlord as the space reopens with Sexton, Gambill and Holland.
Sexton said Gambill previously lived in South America and frequently ate authentic al pastor tacos, a style of pork seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices. Gambill’s experience helped the team perfect their recipe.
“We make an authentic pastor marinade, and cook the meat on a vertical split called a trompo,” Sexton said.
Recess is billed as the home of the Prick Fuerte, a prickly pear margarita and tacos al pastor. They also serve chips, queso, salsa, beans, rice, vegetarian tacos, quesadillas and local beer, and have a jackfruit option for the tacos and quesadillas.
“We’re using locally-made blue corn tortillas and flour tortillas for the quesadillas,” Sexton said.
Sexton said he and Holland have talked about running an outdoor venue together in Norman for years.
“We felt like it needed a place for people to hang out outside, drink margaritas and beer, play games and have fun,” Sexton said. “The pandemic made that even more true.”
As the year progresses, Sexton said people continue to return to dining in and look to meet for food and drinks on a patio.
“Even when it’s 90 degrees outside, people are asking for the patio, and I think they just want to be outside, which is really cool,” Sexton said.
With the addition of Holland’s capital, Sexton said the Recess owners were able to address the biggest issue they found with the outdoor space.
“The property is kind of a wind tunnel, even when it’s just a breeze outside, so we added shipping containers and covered seating so it’s weakened,” Sexton said.
Lessening wind and making other improvements in the space means a better environment for not only outdoor dining, but games.
Sexton said Recess patrons can play Jenga, connect four, cornhole and soon, bocce ball on a court that’s currently in the works.
Sexton said Recess owners are discussing future amenities for the space with the landlord, Dr. Gabriel Bird, whose dentistry practice neighbors the taco spot.
“He was thinking about putting in a mini golf course between the two spaces, so we’ve got some plans for more games and maybe even a volleyball court,” Sexton said. “We’re excited about adding more to it, but right now it’s just a fun place to take the kids or friends and get some tacos, margaritas and beer.”
Recess Taco Park is open from Tuesday through Sunday, opening at 11 a.m. and closing at 9 p.m. weeknights and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.