The Norman Rotary Club recently announced the three winners of its 2023 Students of the Year, one from each of the high schools in the Norman school district.
The students recognized were Claire Hopper from Norman High School; Mallory Osborn from Norman North High School: and Kiah Stewart from Dimensions Academy.
The students will each receive a $1,500 scholarship.
In pursuit of winning the awards, the students attended weekly Norman Rotary Club meetings during the month where they were introduced to club members.
“We are an international service organization that has a number of different initiatives that are really important to our club,” said Rick McKinney Jr., who serves on the Rotary board.
One of the club’s initiatives is to support local students by issuing awards to students who perform community service. The organization also does backpack drives to assist students in need of school supplies.
“Rotary has sponsored the Student of the Year program for decades,” McKinney said. “We have applications that we issue at the very beginning of the school year, and any student is eligible to apply.”
Students of the year are selected from the club’s Students of the Month, which are selected between November and April.
Hopper, 18, a graduating senior, will attend the University of Arkansas and major in special education and minor in nonprofit studies.
In addition to volunteering for Rotary Club, she spearheaded Tiger Palooza, Norman’s fundraising initiative, which raised a record-setting $86,000 to benefit two local nonprofits.
“I’d say that it’s rewarding to get to serve other people, and seeing how we can affect those we serve has been the root of why we do service at Norman High,” Hopper said.
Osborn, 18, is a graduating senior who will attend Stetson University in DeLand, Florida, in the fall. She’ll play soccer for the Hatters, who compete in the ASUN Conference at the Division 1 level.
During her time at Norman North, she earned an unweighted 4.0 GPA, and engaged in different service activities.
“In high school, I’ve done a lot of different clubs and activities throughout the years,” Osborn said. “They’re looking for kids who genuinely want to help people and help their community. The grades and academics were important, but what is more important is what I’ve done outside of school.”
This year, she served as president of Norman North’s Rotary Club.
“I’ve spent a lot of time planning events and planning meetings and just keeping things organized this year,” she said. “My favorite one was with the Veterans Center. We did a blanket drive and we got to donate back to a bunch of veterans throughout the state.”
Stewart, 18, is a graduating senior who will attend Oklahoma City Community College in the fall where she plans to study to become an elementary school teacher.
Her mother, Christina Stewart, said receiving the Rotary scholarship will take her daughter one step closer to realizing her dreams.
“Kiah was informed by her incredibly supportive teachers at Dimensions, who 100% believe in her, regarding this opportunity with the Rotary Club,” she said.
Her connection to Rotary gave her an opportunity this year to work as a teacher’s assistant at Jefferson Elementary.
“This ignited something in her that has allowed her to use her gifts fully,” Christina Stewart said. “She isn’t afraid to be her own person and by being so she offers something incredibly beautiful and meaningful.”
Christine Stewart said student success is a family affair, and that behind successful students are those who support them.
“I wholeheartedly believe by loving and supporting your child in what brings them joy they will find their way,” she said. “Allow them to break away from the crowd and be their own unique selves.”
