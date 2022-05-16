The Norman Rotary Club is pleased to announce its 2021-22 Students of the Year.
From November through May, a Student of the Month was selected each month from Norman Public high schools including Norman High, Norman North and Dimensions Academy. These students attended weekly Norman Rotary Club meetings where they were introduced to club members and gained insight about the Club’s initiatives throughout our community, nation and world.
In May, the Students of the Year were selected from the monthly recipients at each high school, and they include:
Ms. Yuna Jang, daughter of Dukhwan Jang and Euna Kim, has been active in the NHS Student Congress as the current president and a senator during her freshman, sophomore and junior years. In addition to maintaining a 4.0 grade point, Yuna is president of the National Honor Society, president of the Kindness Club, co-captain of the Varsity Tennis Team, member of Mu Alpha Theta math honor society and social media director of the Norman Water Club. Yuna plans to attend Occidental, Scripps or George Washington University with an emphasis on neuroscience and biology.
Ms. Aubrey Baker, daughter of Jay and Jennifer Baker, is a member of the Rotary Interact Club, SPUD, Norman North Cheer squad and the National Honor Society. Aubrey maintains a 3.9 grade point average and is a graduate of the Norman Chamber’s Tomorrow’s Leaders Class and United Way’s 4Real program. She is the founder of A Pair2Share sneaker drive to provide sneakers to uplift those in need at Christmas. Aubrey plans to attend the University of Oklahoma and major in Supply Chain Development through the College of Business.
Mr. Christian Keeler lives independently and maintains a grade point of 3.28. He has been involved in Student Council and Moore Norman Technology’s industrial arts program, and is an active participant in the Norman Rotary Club’s mentoring program at Dimensions Academy. Christian has also assisted the Canine Society in Purcell by crocheting blankets for well-behaved dogs. Christian has been accepted to Oklahoma State University and plans to pursue a degree in nursing.
2021-22 Norman Rotary Club Students of the Month include:
NHS – Yuna Jang, Shelby Chaffin, Cason Deyalsingh, Addison Fowler, Helena Okpara and Sidney Price
NNHS – Aubrey Baker, Avery Eschelman, Dim Zuun and Amanda Mercer
Dimensions Academy – Christian Keeler, Corey LeBlanc and Shyanna Ulrich
Application information for 2022-23 Norman Rotary Club Student of the Month will be posted on the Norman Rotary Club website (normanrotary.org) in October 2022.