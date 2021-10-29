The Norman Rotary Club celebrated becoming a two-comma club by donating $1,008,751 cumulatively to the Rotary International Foundation.
Founded more than 100 years ago, the foundation has spent more than $4 billion on life-changing, sustainable projects worldwide. The mission of the foundation is to help Rotarians advance world understanding, goodwill and peace by improving the environment and alleviating poverty. Areas of focus include promoting peace, supporting education, protecting the environment, fighting disease, providing clean water, growing local economies and saving mothers and children.
“This is an amazing achievement by our club members," said Teresa Collado, president of the Norman Rotary Club. "The foundation has been pivotal in the eradication of polio as well as many other projects that have made a positive difference in our community and the world. Just over 80% of our club members are Paul Harris Fellows, which recognizes Rotarians for each $1,000 donated to the foundation. Of those, 11 of our members are major donors who have donated $10,000. The generosity of our Rotarians is astounding.”
Ron Burton, who has served as Rotary International President and District 5770 governor, shared that because of foundations' efforts in polio eradication, there are only two confirmed cases of polio in the world today. Burton noted that reaching the two-comma club status is rare, and only 0.009723% of all clubs worldwide have accomplished it. For more information about how you can be involved in the Norman Rotary Club, check out normanrotary.org.